The Bend City Council this week gave Eric King, the city manager of Bend, a 20% pay increase.
Near the end of a city council meeting on Wednesday, councilors presented a positive job performance review for King, giving him nearly a perfect score. Along with that came a significant bump in pay.
The council lauded his leadership through COVID-19, while also managing to keep other priorities, like the transportation bond measure voters passed in November and establishing a Human Rights and Equity Commission, on track.
“It’s well deserved,” said Councilor Justin Livingston at the meeting. “You are, if not the top, one of the top city managers in the nation, and the city of Bend is blessed to have you.”
His current monthly salary is $15,440, said Councilor Bruce Abernethy, who announced the offer during the meeting. The 20% increase would raise his monthly salary by roughly $3,000 to $18,528. It is not clear yet whether King will use the increase to add to his monthly salary, or put it into deferred compensation, for something like a retirement plan.
Abernethy said there was nothing scientific behind why the council chose a 20% increase for King, other than wanting to show King that he is really valued.
Abernethy said King has refused to accept offers to raise his salary two out of the three past years.
The last salary raise he received in 2018 was 5%, though in 2017 he was given $500 more a month for deferred compensation, which is equivalent to a 3.5% increase in base pay, according to city records.
“It was an effort to make a statement that we think Eric is exceptional, and also recognize that he has been so humble in previous years, deferring what really he's owed,” Abernethy said Thursday. “This seemed like a way to do that in one fell swoop.”
Several councilors called King “woefully underpaid” at the meeting, as well, arguing that the sharp increase was needed to keep the pay competitive in comparison with other regional city managers and local executives. Currently he is being paid at or below the rate of many of his peers, Abernethy said.
According to city data, King’s previous salary was on the lower side compared to other cities like Eugene and Corvallis, which pay their city managers $18,167 and $16,132 monthly, respectively.
King accepted the offer on Wednesday, though asked the council to phase in the increase over time in an attempt to be sensitive to those in the community facing trouble due to the economic downturn brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I also want to make sure I’m sending a statement to be sensitive to our economic times,” King said Wednesday.
Councilor Bill Moseley suggested in the meeting that, if he felt bad about the pay raise, he could make a donation to the Bethlehem Inn.
When asked Thursday what his response would be to people who could interpret the pay increase as insensitive at a time when the city is facing its own budget constraints, Abernethy said incentivizing King to stay was in and of itself an investment in the city.
"I totally understand where people are coming from, and how they might feel that way," Abernethy said. “Because of Eric, I would say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars have come into the city and have been able to go to households and businesses.
"I'm sure there are a lot of cities who would like to snap up Eric King,” Abernethy continued.
Abernethy said the significant pay increase was not in response to any threat of King leaving Bend.
“It was much more a broader recognition that this is a competitive market. He is clearly a commodity in high demand, and that's the environment we are needing to play in,” Abernethy said.
