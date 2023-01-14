The state's Department of Environmental Quality fined the city of Bend's Wastewater Reclamation Facility more than $30,000 for discharging more pollution than allowed and failing to collect required data.
But the fines, levied in November, shouldn't get in the way of the bigger picture, city officials say. Bend's Wastewater Reclamation Facility, which processes all of Bend residents' human waste, is finally complete after years of delays and obstacles.
Wastewater discharge violations are not uncommon, according to Laura Gleim, the state agency's public affairs specialist for Eastern Oregon.
"Potential concerns with these kinds of violations include the potential to contaminate groundwater, and also the potential to create nuisance odor conditions," Gleim said. "For this one, we’ve seen no indication of serious short- or long-term environmental impacts."
The fines were based on collection and monitoring data between 2019 and 2022, according to a notice of violation from the state agency. Violations included higher levels of E.Coli than permitted and a failure to report certain monitoring data to the state.
Bend's utility director, Mike Beuttner, partially chalked up the violations to misinterpretation. The violations occurred before the new facility was completed and working at full capacity, Beuttner said.
The city was able to negotiate the fines down to $15,000, Beuttner said.
Construction on the new facility was completed in late 2021. The city initially sought to expand the facility in 2013 to account for exponential population growth, but the project often faced delays and cost overruns.
Soon, the city may go through an expansion process all over again. The engineering department will begin an evaluation later this year to determine what's working and what's not at the Water Reclamation Facility, Beuttner said.
"That process is kicking off in the next six months, and that's about a 12-18 month engineering analysis, which will sort of shed additional light on when that next expansion date is," Beuttner said. "It'll also help inform us and our council where we might want to spend some additional time to maybe better leverage our water reuse."
As allowed by the state environmental quality agency, up to 80% of the city's fine payment can be redirected into an environment-focused city project to improve water quality.
Chris Miccolis, the director of the city's wastewater facility, said the city already has a project in mind.
Two stages of the wastewater treatment process were the source of the fines: the aeration basins and the secondary clarification pools. They were each shut down and emptied at separate times during the facility's construction to make way for infrastructure retrofitting.
The aeration basins and the secondary clarification pools are middle stages in the treatment process. They come after initial wastewater screening and clarification, and they come before ultraviolet light disinfection.
In the aeration basins, air is pumped into the already screened water. Tiny microbes and bacteria feed off of the air and sewage water eventually transforming harmful input into harmless output.
"We don't add a bunch of chemicals. This is a biological system that we have to manage and tweak and monitor everyday," Miccolis said.
The facility used to give clean water to Pronghorn Resort, now known as Juniper Preserve, to reuse for irrigation. Since the city facility's expansion, it hasn't been able to do dispense water for reuse, Miccolis said. But he hopes to do so again very soon.
"We are looking at different opportunities for providing reuse in the future," he said.
The wastewater facility is planning to open up for public tours once a month beginning in April, Miccolis said. COVID-19 protocols have prevented the facility from doing public tours the past few years, but Miccolis said he considers educating the public about what they do at the facility is one of the most important parts of his job.
