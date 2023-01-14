The state's Department of Environmental Quality fined the city of Bend's Wastewater Reclamation Facility more than $30,000 for discharging more pollution than allowed and failing to collect required data.

But the fines, levied in November, shouldn't get in the way of the bigger picture, city officials say. Bend's Wastewater Reclamation Facility, which processes all of Bend residents' human waste, is finally complete after years of delays and obstacles.

