A new pilot program designed to address too many cars parked along streets in the Old Bend neighborhood could soon be a reality for area residents — but they may have to pay for the solution.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will consider adopting an ordinance that would create the Old Bend Parking Benefit District. The goal of the district would be to reduce parking and traffic congestion in the Old Bend neighborhood, which for years has seen an increase in people from outside of the neighborhood parking there in order to go to businesses or events in downtown, the Box Factory or nearby parks like Drake Park.
The additional parked cars cause traffic congestion on narrow, residential streets, such as Broadway Street and Colorado and Georgia avenues, among others, according to city documents.
Tobias Marx, the city’s parking services division manager, said the district is the product of a year’s worth of public outreach with neighborhood residents.
"We never want to implement something without community support,” he said.
Marx said the benefit district would work like this: About 1,200 homeowners in the Old Bend neighborhood would be allowed a parking permit for each vehicle registered to their homes. Every home would also get a permit for guests.
The annual permits for the homeowners would likely come with a fee, though how much that fee would be has yet to be decided by the council, said Marx. The city’s recommendation is between $15 and $30, according to city documents.
The city of Bend would then enforce the permits, and the money that came from the permit fees and citations from people parking without a parking permit would be split between a general parking services fund and a separate fund that would pay for neighborhood safety improvements.
These projects would be decided by the residents of the neighborhood themselves, and could be anything, from creating a bike lane or building a sidewalk, Marx said.
The pilot would begin sometime this fall and last through the end of the year.
Near the end of the pilot program, Marx will report to the council on whether the program was successful, and whether the city wants to keep the concept of neighborhood parking benefit districts permanently.
If the city chooses to keep the program permanently, neighborhoods could then apply and go through a process to create their own parking benefit district, Marx said — rather than having the city identify areas itself.
"We want the neighbors to want it,” Marx said. “Whether it’s Old Bend, or elsewhere."
The City Council meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the city’s website.
