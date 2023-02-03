gass
In this Nov. 23, 2021 file photo, motorists drive by a sign opposing a proposed gas station near the roundabout at Brosterhous and Murphy roads in southeast Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

More than 20 Bend residents packed a City Council meeting Wednesday night to appeal an earlier decision that approved a development in the southeastern part of the city, which includes a gas station and drive-thru.

Many of the residents carried signs and wore stickers asking the City Council to hear their voices.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

'Councilors Anthony Broadman and Ariel Méndez .'

What?! Et tu Mendez? The only alternative outcome to this going to LUBA would have been to override the hearings officer and then allocate resources to litigation. We've all seen this show before, many times in fact.

