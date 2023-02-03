More than 20 Bend residents packed a City Council meeting Wednesday night to appeal an earlier decision that approved a development in the southeastern part of the city, which includes a gas station and drive-thru.
Many of the residents carried signs and wore stickers asking the City Council to hear their voices.
Opposition to the development on the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous roads has been brewing since 2021, but it reached a boiling point Wednesday. In a 5-2 vote, the council decided against hearing the appeal, allowing the development to move forward.
"How dare you," shouted Susan Gaylord, the founder of Southeast Bend Neighbors for Responsible Development, as she left the council chambers after the vote.
"How dare you," she said again, now being escorted from the meeting by Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.
In early January, a hearings officer approved conditional use permits for Colvin Oil that would create a new plaza on a roughly 2-acre parcel in southeast Bend. Colvin Oil's plans include a food cart pod, a brewpub and other commercial space. But those plans also included a gas station and a drive-thru restaurant or coffee shop.
The potential impact of an increase in automobile traffic is what drove southeast Bend residents, including Gaylord and Karon Johnson, a retired attorney and former City Council candidate, to appeal the January decision and ask City Council to take up the issue.
Ultimately, the majority of councilors didn't think the appeal satisfied the requirements to take up the plaza again, so they affirmed the hearings officer's decision. That was in line with what city staff recommended.
"I was not surprised at all. It was what I expected," said Johnson, who wrote the appeal for the group.
Johnson said she intends to take the matter to the Land Use Board of Appeals, a statewide authority on land use disputes, if the group of southeast Bend residents can drum up the money for a land use attorney and other fees.
"We're just a bunch of citizens. We're not an oil company with deep pockets," Johnson said.
Some council members said that sending the matter to the land use board was inevitable.
"We're just not the end of the line," Councilor Barb Campbell said at the meeting.
Councilors Anthony Broadman and Ariel Méndez were the only two dissenting votes on the council, which means they were in favor of the council hearing the appeal.
The appeal argued against giving Colvin Oil the permit because of things like traffic noise, odor, exhaust emissions and safety, but Méndez said the biggest citywide implications are within the conditional use aspect of the application.
"It's almost like if you wanted a get out of jail free card, the best thing to do is package it all with a gas station. Then you get a different set of standards," Méndez said.
After the council voted, Mayor Melanie Kebler told residents that there might be a future opportunity to reevaluate the city's development code to address the impact of businesses that increase automobile traffic in Bend.
The Council's decision was more than a stumble, said Sara Moss, one of the original organizers of opposition to the gas station development. It felt like running into a brick wall, she said.
"I was really hopeful they would step up," Moss said.
Instead, she said she feels shut down.
Moss, Gaylord and other southeast Bend residents initially came out against the development in 2021 because of concerns for safety, especially due to its proximity to schools, potential environmental impacts and change to neighborhood character.
Ken Diener, the architect for the development project, declined to comment for this story.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular this week with our readers
Articles
- For three hours, Shiloh Binder's arm was stuck in a meat grinder. He emerged stronger than ever.
- Editorial: Why is Bend aiming to buy 51 acres in the Deschutes National Forest?
- New proposed development near Box Factory could revitalize old railroad property
- Two fast food chains consider Bend
- Central Oregon deep freeze has pipes bursting around Bend
- Gov. Kotek's budget omits $60 million project at OSU-Cascades
- Kotek homebuilding target is ambitious, potentially costly and politically fraught, experts say
- Oops. Mt. Bachelor skiers make faulty 911 calls due to Apple's new crash feature
- Editorial: A triple win for water in Oregon
- Redmond man arrested for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from former employer
(1) comment
'Councilors Anthony Broadman and Ariel Méndez .'
What?! Et tu Mendez? The only alternative outcome to this going to LUBA would have been to override the hearings officer and then allocate resources to litigation. We've all seen this show before, many times in fact.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.