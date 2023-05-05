Overtuf_Butte (copy)

Northwest Bend, seen here from atop Overturf Butte, has among the most dense tree cover in the city. 

 Taylor Bayly/Bulletin file

The city of Bend is creating a committee to advise the City Council on code changes that better protect, preserve and bolster Bend's urban tree canopy.

Arborists, commercial and housing developers, community members and members of local organizations are being sought to join the temporary, 11 to 15-person committee.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.