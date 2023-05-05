The city of Bend is creating a committee to advise the City Council on code changes that better protect, preserve and bolster Bend's urban tree canopy.
Arborists, commercial and housing developers, community members and members of local organizations are being sought to join the temporary, 11 to 15-person committee.
After years of community concern for how Bend's trees are treated by developers, the committee will evaluate possible changes to the city's codes to prioritize tree preservation, or alternatives to preservation.
Alternatives to preservation could include replacing trees or a fee, said Pauline Hardie, a senior planner for the city.
"So, how come some developers do remove a number of trees while others tend to preserve them?" Hardie said. "Is there somewhere in the middle we can meet where we're getting housing and we're also preserving more trees than some of the developments we're seeing?"
Along with advising the City Council on how to update Bend's municipal and development codes, the tree committee could also explore creating a program to keeps track of the city's trees and overall canopy, Hardie said. This could include the number, type, size and age of trees, along with the total percentage of land trees occupy within city limits.
"I think what we are looking at is being able to observe the canopy over time and see if it's growing in certain areas or if it's decreasing in certain areas and being able to manage the canopy citywide," Hardie said.
Google recently included Bend within its Environmental Insights Explorer, which identifies tree canopy coverage throughout the country. Bend averages 23% tree coverage.
But the city is growing, and more reliable, consistent data will be needed for future monitoring, said Colleen Miller, the city's geographic information systems manager.
Other Oregon cities like Portland have created a tree inventory program to take stock of individual trees for which the city is responsible. Bend's tree committee could opt to pursue a tree inventory program, but Miller said it's more likely that a tree canopy assessment could fit Bend's needs and goals.
"A tree canopy assessment is different in that it's looking at the overall coverage of tree canopy across the whole city on public and private land," Miller said.
Often it's done through aerial photography and interpretation of those images.
Continually monitoring Bend's total tree canopy coverage is key, but it can be difficult to replicate the same assessment over time, Miller said.
"I feel like the tree canopy assessment can't be end all solution to monitoring our progress," Miller said.
Applications are open to join the tree committee until May 12. City officials could make a decision on appointees before the end of the month, and possible code changes could be approved by the end of the year.
