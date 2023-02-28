Ferguson

The Ferguson Road lot is shown in pink in a map of the city of Bend's plan for southeast Bend. 

 City of Bend

Nearly 40 acres of empty land on the southeastern edge of Bend could be absorbed into the city limits, which could pave the way for much-needed housing  if approved by the Bend City Council on Wednesday.

The annexation would bring into the city land for a proposed 402 units of housing and space for commercial developments. If approved, it would be the first area annexed under the city's Southeast Area Plan, which expanded the city's urban growth boundary in an attempt to encourage the construction of "complete neighborhoods."

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

