Nearly 40 acres of empty land on the southeastern edge of Bend could be absorbed into the city limits, which could pave the way for much-needed housing if approved by the Bend City Council on Wednesday.
The annexation would bring into the city land for a proposed 402 units of housing and space for commercial developments. If approved, it would be the first area annexed under the city's Southeast Area Plan, which expanded the city's urban growth boundary in an attempt to encourage the construction of "complete neighborhoods."
"We talk a lot about complete neighborhoods so you're not driving everywhere just to go to a grocery store and commercial services, so that's why the 20-acre commercial portion is key for this area to serve this kind of underserved part of the city," said Karen Swenson, a senior planner with the city of Bend.
The property at the heart of the annexation, which sits at the intersection of Magnolia Lane and Ferguson Road, is co-owned by an Illinois-based trust company and a Bend-based residential holdings company. The developer, Lake Oswego-based North Peak Development, is proposing 138 townhomes and 264 multifamily units for the area. A grocery store, a shopping plaza and self-storage facility could be possible commercial developments, plans indicate.
The Southeast Area Plan was approved in 2021, but the origins of the annexation date back to 2016 when the City Council at the time approved a UGB expansion. UGB expansions are contingent on a joint agreement from the city, the county and the state, to account for future land needs.
This property in particular is one-quarter high-density residential, one-quarter medium-density residential and half general commercial zones, Swenson said. The rest of the area includes other residential, industrial and mixed-employment zones.
"This isn't new. It was something that the council specifically had an intention for this area to be built out in this way," Swenson said.
One thing the proposed Ferguson development does not include is a park.
The initial plan included a conceptual park site, according to a staff report from the city.
But the developer's current plans do not contain any available space for a park, which prompted the Bend Park & Recreation District to request that the City Council deny the application for annexation unless park space is added or some other alternative.
"The district does not wish to prevent the application from moving forward, but the district’s purpose is to provide park and recreational opportunities as equitably as possible. In undeveloped areas there is ample opportunity to provide parks, particularly considering the development code’s open space requirements," wrote Sara Anselment, a park planner for the district, in a February letter.
The park district has a comprehensive plan of its own, which was approved in 2018. In that plan, the district details specific zones where new parks might be necessary to satisfy the district's goal of locating a park within a half-mile walk or less of most homes. The Ferguson development is within one zone that would require a park, according to the plan.
The district's High Desert Park is near the proposed Ferguson development, but it's more than a half-mile walk away, Anselment said in an email.
"Park search areas can be large, such that multiple parks may be necessary to serve an area," she wrote.
The developer has no interest in giving up land for a park that could be used for housing, according to a February letter from Steven Hultberg, a lawyer who is working with the developer.
"In the midst of a recognized housing crisis, BPRD’s request that the City Council deny an application that will ultimately provide land for needed housing is astonishing," wrote Hultberg, referring to the Bend Park & Recreation District.
Project design is much too far along to consider redesigning for a park, Hultberg wrote.
The Bend City Council is taking up the annexation at a public hearing Wednesday where it will address the annexation itself and the park district's opposition.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.