City Club of Central Oregon, the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County and Connect Central Oregon have partnered to bring Deschutes County voters a series of five candidate forums for positions on the May ballot. The forums will be pre-recorded and published on the City Club's YouTube channel.
April 19: Congressional District 5 Democratic primary forum with Kurt Schrader and Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
April 21: Congressional District 5 Republican primary forum with Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jimmy Crumpacker, John Di Paola, Madison Oatman and Laurel Roses.
April 26: Deschutes County Commission Position 1 Republican forum with Tony DeBone and Scott Stuart.
April 28: Congressional District 2 Republican primary forum with Mark Cavener, Katherine Gallant and Cliff Bentz.
May 3: Congressional District 2 Democratic primary forum with Adam Prine and Joe Yetter.
“The City Club of Central Oregon believes the ability to engage with and hear from candidates running for office is essential to a healthy democracy. The candidate forums help educate the community about whom they are voting for in the May 2022 primary," said Kim Gammond, executive director of City Club of Central Oregon.
