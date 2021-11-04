As winter approaches, the city of Bend is working to clean up personal items and trash along Hunnell Road to allow snowplows to safely clear the area.
Last week, the city posted notices in the area, which is home to up to 90 homeless campers in RVs and tents in northeast Bend. The accumulated personal property and trash presents challenges to general road maintenance, said David Abbas, the city’s transportation and mobility director.
With more rain and snow coming, Abbas said there are concerns about debris blocking catch basins in the road because crews have not been able to sweep for a long time.
Abbas is also concerned about items protruding into the road impacting the ability to safely plow snow.
“Last thing we want to do is hurt somebody or have a plow hook a two-by-four or pipe,” Abbas said.
In this cleanup, the city is asking residents to contain their personal belongings to be within 8 feet from the curb and to throw away anything that is considered trash. For the most part, people along Hunnell Road are parked properly, Abbas said — the issue is more about items sticking out into the travel lanes and sidewalks.
“The idea is to not be obstructing right of way and keep the sidewalk clear so people can use the sidewalk and keep the travel lanes clear,” Abbas said.
This is the first time the city has conducted a formal cleanup of the area in advance of winter conditions, Abbas said. While homeless residents have been camped along Hunnell Road for years, the number of people along the road, and therefore the amount of items, has increased significantly in the last year, he said.
While the city is working on opening other shelter options for homeless residents, Abbas said the cleanup was necessary in the meantime since those alternatives weren’t going to be available “until the snow flies.”
But city officials have specifically clarified that no one at Hunnell Road is being evicted or asked to move.
The city has provided dumpsters and garbage bags over the past weeks to help campers clean up trash in advance of the cleanup deadline on Friday. On Friday, the city will then assess progress, Abbas said, adding it would be fair to say there will be continued cleanup efforts after this week.
Two dumpsters are being provided to help with the cleanup, said Shelly Smith, a senior management analyst. The nonprofit Central Oregon Villages has been coming out to help throw away items homeless campers may not be able to dispose of on their own, as well, she said.
“We’re trying to be proactive,” Smith said.
At the Bend City Council meeting Wednesday, where the plan was discussed, Councilor Megan Perkins said this situation is why it is important for the city to develop more options for the city’s growing homeless population.
“With the dramatic growth that’s happening on Hunnell Road, when people say why are you moving so fast? This is why, because what we have on Hunnell Road right now is not acceptable to anybody,” Perkins said.
