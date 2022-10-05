Homeless Village (copy)
An aerial view of Desert Streams Church at the corner of 27th Street, left, and Bear Creek Road in June 2022.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Small, individual shelters that can be set up in less than an hour and offer safe, temporary housing will soon be on the corner of 27th Street and Bear Creek Road after the Bend City Council approved an innovative solution to shelter Bend’s unhoused population.

The city believes the Pallet shelters, which have been used throughout the Pacific Northwest, are a way to increase the number of available shelter beds and help ease city’s growing homelessness crisis. Each one is about the size of a backyard garden shed and has a 9-foot-high ceiling.

