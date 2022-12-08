Beginning July 1, 2023, people selling their homes in Bend will be required to obtain a home energy score to tell potential buyers how efficient — or not — the home is.
The requirement comes after the Bend City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday aimed at aligning with the council's climate action goals.
The Home Energy Score Program intends to offer homeowners an assessment of the energy efficiency of their home, but the practical application of the program has drawn both criticism and support.
The home energy assessment would cost $150-$300 for sellers with an option for low-income assistance if needed. An assessment will look at around 30 different qualities to determine a numerical score, and it will identify potential energy-efficient improvements for a given home. Scores will be valid for eight years and can transfer from owner to owner within that time.
John Schwencke is one of three licensed home energy assessors in Bend. In the past two months, he said he has performed around 25 home energy score assessments.
"The buyers find it really helpful," said Schwenke, the owner of PorchLight Home Inspections.
Until now, a factor has been missing in evaluating the value of a house: The energy performance, Schwencke said.
"I think the home energy score report process, which is fairly simple, provides a standardized way of understanding that for someone who is shopping for a home. It makes it quick, and it makes it relatively affordable," Schwencke said.
But more certified assessors are going to be needed in the area to help meet the demand come July 1, he said.
Once the program becomes mandatory, an assessor like Schwencke will upload home energy score to the Green Building Registry, which is owned by Earth Advantage. Earth Advantage operates in partnership with the Oregon Department of Energy to provide guidance for cities throughout the state — including Bend, Hillsboro and Portland — in establishing and maintaining home energy score programs. It also vets the assessors.
The city of Bend's Community Climate Action Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050. According to data from the city, 29% of total greenhouse gas emissions in Bend come from residential energy use.
Sharon Nyberg, a real estate agent with DeLay and Billings Team Real Estate in Bend, said she's in favor of energy conservation, but she isn't convinced by the effectiveness of the Home Energy Score Program.
"I don't think it should be mandatory. I think it should be an option," Nyberg said.
In her line of work, Nyberg said she's never been asked by buyers or sellers about a home energy score. She said she takes issue with the risk for added responsibilities on real estate agents.
"We don't want to have to police this," Nyberg said "This isn't even something we have seen or felt as a need from buyers."
The city plans to designate a program coordinator to review real estate listings and monitor them for 15 days, Lacy said.
Fifteen days is the allotted amount of time sellers have to complete a home energy assessment if they do not obtain one before listing.
After that time, if a seller still hasn't obtained a home energy score, they will be referred to the city's code enforcement division, which handles everything from noise complaints to snow removal.
If sellers don't obtain the score within 30 days of being referred to code enforcement, they could receive $750 fine every 45 days. However, the city's goal is always compliance, Lacy said.
Three more assessors are in the process of being certified in Bend, Lacy said, and two others within Central Oregon are also offering services in Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.