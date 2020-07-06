The careless disposal of a cigarette led to the burning of 2 acres near Alfalfa on Sunday afternoon.
At 5:54 p.m., Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a reported brush fire near Ten Barr Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend.
The fire affected three properties on Ten Barr Ranch Road and Highway 20. A travel trailer was damaged, along with fencing and numerous trees.
Fire crews stopped the blaze as it threatened a home, sparing it serious damage, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering of Bend Fire & Rescue.
“The intent was structure protection, because we knew we had several homes in the vicinity, and we had a fast-moving fire with heavy winds and lots of fuels,” Kettering said. “It burned right up to the back deck and did some minor damage to the siding of the home and a hot tub.”
An investigation revealed the fire was caused by a person discarding a cigarette into duff and light vegetation.
“The previous evening a homeowner had a small party for the Fourth and one of the guests discarded a cigarette on the ground near the property line,” Kettering said.
The U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management and Alfalfa Fire District also responded.
