Chuck Hemingway, who runs a cafe at First United Methodist Church in Bend for the homeless and those in need, was nominated by readers as an unsung hero for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Open Door Cafe serves breakfast every Wednesday morning to anyone in need. In recent years, it has expanded to provide a place for homeless people to get their mail, take a shower and have their hair cut.
When the pandemic hit, Hemingway had to find new ways to serve the visitors since the church had to close to the public.
Hemingway and a team of volunteers started offering to-go breakfast bags, filled with a muffin, protein bar, fruit and a fresh breakfast sandwich added to the bags Wednesday morning.
“Everyone gets a hot sandwich and some healthy food to take with them,” Hemingway said.
In addition, Hemingway arranged to have a porta potty installed outside the church, and the city of Bend set up a hand washing station.
Hemingway credits the church’s volunteers for keeping the cafe and various services available through the pandemic.
“It’s a passion and the motto of our church is, ‘open doors, open hearts, open minds,’” Hemingway said. “This is an example of that. It’s in our church literature that we are there for those who need help in any way.”
