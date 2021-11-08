Tuesday, Nov. 9 marks the start of Christmas tree harvesting season in Central Oregon, with permits becoming available from the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests.
Permits are available online and at local vendors around Central Oregon or can be picked up in person at the Sisters Ranger District office or the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Local vendors in Bend include Visit Bend, BiMart, C.E. Lovejoy's, Powder House, REI, and Sportman's Warehouse. In Prineville, permits are available at BiMart. In Sunriver they can be picked up at Sunriver Resort and Camp Abbot Trading Co.
Those wishing to purchase a permit online can do so at recreation.gov/tree-permits. Permits purchased online must be printed to be valid. Permits are $5 and each household can purchase a maximum of five permits. Online permits require an additional $2.50 processing fee.
Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit as part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, which encourages children to visit national parks, forests, and public lands. To be eligible, the student must have an Every Kid Outdoors pass (available at everykidoutdoors.gov).
Once the student has the pass they can pick up a Christmas tree permit in person or online. When purchasing online, check the box indicating the student has a pass.
The Forest Service has a few guidelines to keep in mind when picking out a tree.
The tree you choose must be at least 200 feet from main roads, recreation sites, and campgrounds. Stay away from areas along the sides of streams, rivers, lakes, and wet areas. Check with the ranger district for the proper distance.
Select a tree with a trunk 6 inches or less in diameter and prepare to cut the tree no more than 6 inches above ground level.
Never cut a tall tree just for the top.
Select a tree from overstocked areas and thickets. Watch restricted areas. Cut only one tree per tag.
Attach your tree tag to the harvested tree before placing it in your vehicle.
Bring a rope and tarp to move your tree from the harvest area to your vehicle.
Start your search early so you have plenty of daylight and tell someone where you are going.
Items to bring: first aid kit, compass (cell phone reception may not be available), food and water, and warm clothing.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.