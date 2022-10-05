ChristineDrazan_004.jpg (copy)
Oregon Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan discusses approaches to fixing homelessness across Oregon during a campaign stop in Heppner.

 

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan is funding a seven-figure ad blitz that includes an ad claiming that Democratic candidate Tina Kotek used her power as House speaker to block an investigation in sexual abuse in the Legislature.

Even by the traditionally loosened standards for political ads, that assertion is untrue, according to independent investigations and news reports.

