Every spring, Kevin Larkin, the Bend-Fort Rock district ranger for the Deschutes National Forest, sees a small increase in the number of people who camp and use the forest near China Hat Road in southeast Bend.
It’s hard to say what causes the spike. The area has long been known as a place where homeless people live. And the weather does start getting nicer in the spring, which brings more people out into the wilderness.
But suddenly, there are more people living in the forest, Larkin said.
“Our employees have remarked how notable the increase is, and how rapidly it’s come,” Larkin said.
The influx comes about two weeks after 60-day removal notices started going out to 40 camps of people living on Juniper Ridge — a largely undeveloped, 1,500-acre industrial property owned by the city in northeast Bend. The notices were prompted by the construction of a sewer line, called the North Interceptor, which is scheduled to come through Juniper Ridge starting in mid-April.
With shelters at capacity and no area designated for people to go, confusion among the population at Juniper Ridge is mounting, homeless advocates say. The situation appears to be pushing some of the population to the forest near China Hat Road in southeast Bend and having others consider moving north on Juniper Ridge. Those moves are raising questions about law enforcement jurisdiction, impacts to other areas of town and the social conflict that could come with more people moving into existing camps in the north section of Juniper Ridge.
“There’s no temporary shelters, the warming shelters are closing, there’s no place to legally park vehicles... I think a lot of people are scared and confused,” said Colleen Thomas, co-chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition, which is made up of people from around Central Oregon who serve the homeless.
“I think they are trying to be agreeable (with the city), and I think for the most part understand they need to leave. But they don’t know where to go.”
Where the city limit line starts and ends at Juniper Ridge is an often asked question, homeless advocates say.
Right now, the city of Bend is only focusing on removing people living within the 500 acres in city limits. Knowing where the boundary lies is important because people don’t want to accidentally set up camp in a place where they will be evicted again, said Stacey Wittey, with REACH, a new organization aimed connecting homeless people with services.
While the city’s implementation plan calls for 60- and 30-day notices to people living in existing camps within city limits, any new camps are subject to only a 24-hour notice.
“Imagine if people had to leave a neighborhood, and they didn’t know if they were going to be evicted or removed where they were,” Wittey said. “That certainty is paramount. They live every day in crisis, and this just adds.”
Advocates are also concerned about domestic disputes that could arise with more people from the southwest portion of Juniper Ridge moving north where other homeless camps are already established.
“There’s a reason these camps are separated. They don’t necessarily get along,” said David Nieradka, the outreach manager for Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, a non profit that provides services to homeless veterans. “It’s not safe for both camps.”
For now, the city of Bend has taken an educational approach at Juniper Ridge, with a community outreach officer focusing on helping campers find services rather than issuing trespassing citations or arrest warrants.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. William Bailey said he doesn’t expect a philosophy change with that approach when, and if, more people move north into land patrolled by sheriff’s deputies.
Advocates are hearing some confusion from the homeless residents over whether they would be cited for trespass if they cross over into land outside of city limits.
But the land is still owned by the city, and like with any other property, a complaint would have to be reported for the sheriff’s office to respond, Bailey said.
“Even then an arrest or a citation may not be our likely first step,” Bailey said. “It may be education and (a) warning, depending on the circustmance.”
But with more people possibly migrating to the area, coordinating with the city to have established access points for police and fire in the event of an emergency will become crucial, Bailey said.
With no lights or formal roads, finding and responding to medical emergencies and fires has traditionally been a challenge.
“Right now, one of the main access points is Cooley Road, and if that gets closed based on construction, what alternate access is there into the area?” Bailey said.
For Bend police officer Kecia Weaver, coordinating with the sheriff’s office so they are giving out the same information about resources, services and rules will also be critical as more people likely move north.
“I think it’s important for law enforcement to be providing the same information to individuals out there, so that it’s accurate,” Weaver said. “If you’re hearing two different things from two different agencies that can be confusing, and I don’t want anyone to think they are being tricked.”
Back out by China Hat Road, Larkin and his staff will do their best to manage the consequences that come with a growing population living in the woods: more wildfire risk, trash build up and conflicts between homeless people and those recreating in the wilderness.
Larkin said he knows there is no one entity that can solve homelessness in Central Oregon, but hopes the community can come together to find solutions.
“We don’t have many good solutions at hand,” Larkin said.
