In this November 2018 file photo, two boys use rollers to add water-themed marks during a painting session during a free pop-up museum run by Children’s Museum of Central Oregon at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes convention center.
The museum's board has raised $35,000 of a planned $100,000 in an initial campaign that will help pay for a museum planner. The planner will share the site plan, renderings, and architectural drawings with stakeholders so everyone will know going in what the museum will look like.
Ultimately, the board plans to raise $20 million to $22 million in a second campaign to fund the museum and initial operating costs. Currently, the plan is to open a hands-on museum by spring 2026.
The nonprofit children's museum initially opened in 2015 as an outdoor space built around summer camps offering STEAM-based activities. When the pandemic hit, however, all programming stopped, said board President Kenady Wilson.
Due to the pandemic, it was unclear what the next move was. Wilson, looking to see how she could help, took over from the previous board president. Along with volunteers, she helped rebuild the board after the previous members stepped down. "In talking to people, there's a huge amount of support for having a children's museum," she said.
Wilson ultimately organized a group of new board members with backgrounds that included business, marketing, land development and education and began to move the project forward.
"We're the only region in Oregon that doesn't have one, actually," Wilson said. "Central Oregon is this giant, gaping hole where we really have nothing of that interactive, hands-on, theme-focused learning experience for kids."
Bend's last children's museum, Working Wonders, located in the Old Mill District, closed in late 2009 as a result of the recession.
The Bend community is growing, said board member Nicole Moore Perullo, who added: "The town has become a city, and the city needs more access to learning environments."
The board has already brought in architects to help evaluate locations and has narrowed a list to several sites on Bend's east and west sides. It is also also leaving open the possibility of purchasing a building.
The vision for the museum includes a 35,000-square-foot building, with room for a hands-on museum, theater with a planetarium, a community science lab, kitchen and classroom space for after-school and summer programs.
Wilson's dream would be for the water table exhibit to be the Deschutes River watershed, so children would be able to interact directly with the river.
"They're familiar with it. They're bringing the outside, inside. That's how we want to have the exhibits really represent Central Oregon and where we live and what makes this place so great," she said.
The children's museum plans to relaunch its outdoor summer programs later this year.
Noemi Arellano-Summer is the schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper.
