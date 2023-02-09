Children’s Museum of Central Oregon

The Children's Museum of Central Oregon is raising money to launch a brick-and-mortar location.

The museum's board has raised $35,000 of a planned $100,000 in an initial campaign that will help pay for a museum planner. The planner will share the site plan, renderings, and architectural drawings with stakeholders so everyone will know going in what the museum will look like.

