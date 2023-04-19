Camp Sunrise, a youth grief camp, will return with a full schedule this June, after a three-year hiatus. The camp will take place June 16-18 at Suttle Lake.
The camp helps children ages 7 to 14 process and heal from the grief of losing a loved one. Hospice of Redmond, which organizes the camp, will have spots for children who live in Deschutes, Jefferson, or Crook counties.
Camp Sunrise is free due to donations from the Central Oregon community, though families must apply, and there are only 40 available spots. This year marks Camp Sunrise's 25th anniversary. Due to the pandemic, the camp wasn't held in 2020 and 2021, and offered a one-day abbreviated session in 2022.
Camp Sunrise focuses on a traditional camp experience, including campfires, s'mores, and songs, while also including activities meant to help children heal from loss.
"Some of the activities that we do include creating power sticks in memory of their loved ones," said Kathline Rachman, director of Camp Sunrise, "And the children spend a lot of time and focus choosing exactly the right embellishments and emblems that they want to put on their power stick."
Campers will also participate in a candle-lighting ceremony and launch small boats, which helps children with the process of letting go by creating a work of art only to release it. The boats are made of all-natural materials.
"There's multiple benefits to the kids attending camp. For some, it's an opportunity to just come and just be kids and participate in camp activities that normalize their summer experience. They're also around other kids that understand what their journey has been, that they're also grieving and missing somebody," said Rachman.
This is Rachman's first year as executive director, though she participated in the one-day camp last summer, which had decent attendance with 25 campers, she said. She also recently updated Camp Sunrise's logo.
"We're hoping that we can get the word out to families and children that might benefit from coming to camp," she said.
Children have been referred to Camp Sunrise by churches, schools, counselors and other organizations that serve families.
"Kids tell us quite frequently that they often feel like other kids just don't understand. So we're hoping that we can also help provide a safe place for them to process some of their grief and feelings and honor their loved ones," said Rachman.
Camp Sunrise is also supported through donations by the Fred Meyer Community Rewards Program.
Camp starts at 5 p.m. June 16, at United Methodist Camp at Suttle Lake.
Rachman is excited to participate in a full weekend of camp, as well as getting to know the kids.
"A lot of the volunteers have shared with me that they feel sometimes that they benefit as much as the children in being able to see the grace that these kids walk through their bereavement with," she said.
