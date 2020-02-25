Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno is inviting all elementary and middle school students to compete in the 2021–2022 Oregon Blue Book Essay Contest.
The theme of the contest is 100 years of Oregon’s state parks. Next year Oregon will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of its first state park and the new edition of the Oregon Blue Book.
Essays should answer the following question: What is your favorite Oregon State Park and why? Students are also encouraged to illustrate their essays with drawings.
The Oregon Blue Book, published biennially since 1911, is the official state almanac and fact book.
Contest winners’ entries will be included in the 2021-2022 edition of the Oregon Blue Book. The winners will be invited to the state Capitol for the official Blue Book release party and celebration in early 2021.
To see contest information and details visit: Oregon Blue Book Essay Contest.
The deadline for entries is Oct. 22. Each essay must be identified with the student’s name, grade, teacher’s name, school’s name and address, and be mailed (not emailed) to: Theresa Rea, Oregon State Archives, 800 Summer St. NE, Salem OR 97310
