Reports of child abuse and neglect are plummeting across Oregon during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it may be a misleading statistic.
The actual number of cases may be on the rise because children are isolated in financially and emotionally stressed households, state child welfare experts said. And most children are no longer in school, where they are seen by mandatory reporters such as teachers and other school staff.
Jake Sunderland, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Human Services, said calls to the child abuse hotline have dropped by 70% since the mandated closure of K-12 schools to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The hotline went from taking more than 700 calls a day to fewer than 300 a day in the last few weeks.
“Teachers, medical professionals, and many others are required by law to report suspected abuse and now that children have fewer eyes on them, there are not as many reports coming in,” Sunderland said. “This doesn’t mean abuse isn’t happening, just that it’s not being reported.”
DHS is encouraging people to check on their friends and families to offer support.
“We also know that economic instability and stress is an absolute risk factor when it comes to abuse and neglect,” Sunderland said. “And these are stressful times.”
Child abuse prevention organizations in Central Oregon are bracing for an increased need for their services .
The KIDS Center, a child abuse intervention center in Bend, is staying open through the coronavirus crisis to provide therapy, medical examinations and other services to children and families affected by child abuse and neglect.
Referrals from DHS and law enforcement agencies are down due to the coronavirus, but when the virus passes, the KIDS Center could become flooded with cases, said Gil Levy, KIDS Center executive director.
“We have a strong likelihood that once things return back to some operation level in society, that we are going to experience a real increase in reports of abuse to the state which are ultimately going to make their way to organizations like ours,” Levy said. “It’s only a matter of time before we see that.”
Many households are likely dealing with the stress of being laid off during the pandemic and having children home from school, Levy said. As children as isolated at home, there are fewer eyes on them and their well being, he said.
“We hope that kids are staying safe,” Levy said. “But I think we know that statistically this is going to create challenges for children.”
Tim Rusk, executive director of Mountain Star Relief Nursery in Bend, said his child abuse prevention organization is experiencing the same concerns, all while trying to serve families from a safe distance during the coronavirus outbreak.
Mountain Star has closed it’s classrooms and its staff is coordinating with families to talk with them over the phone or online instead of at-home visits.
“We are all off physical contact with each other and with clients,” Rusk said. “Staff have been directed to experiment and learn how to connect with families.”
Rusk said he saw similar family stress during the 2008 Great Recession, which lead to an increase in child abuse cases at the time. He expects to see the same increase this time.
“My worst image is high-stress families turning into pressure cookers,” Rusk said. “When frustration flares, that’s when you get these emotional outbursts.
“I am very worried about children suffering the consequences of this event.”
Rusk hopes the community finds a way to work together to support families in need and help prevent the expected rise in child abuse.
“This is going to go on for a while,” Rusk said. “It’s going to take a long time for families to recover.”
One way people can help is through a new initiative, called My NeighbOR.
The initiative was created by Every Child, a statewide organization that supports foster children in Oregon. It supports the needs of children and families in the foster care system during the coronavirus pandemic by asking residents in all 36 Oregon counties to donate supplies.
People can visit, everychildoregon.org/myneighbor/ to donate.
At DHS, the coronavirus pandemic has changed certain ways the agency operates.
DHS offices are open and most of the staff is working remotely.
Child abuse investigations are still happening, but DHS suspended most face-to-face visitation for parents and children at its offices for at least two weeks.
“We are coaching our case workers on how to not just facilitate daily contact via technology,” Sunderland said, “but have meaningful daily contact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.