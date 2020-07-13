State child welfare agencies would normally be worried by the recent increase in abuse and neglect cases.
But the increase is actually a relief. It means more cases are finally being reported after months of children being isolated at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Children have been away from other people in their lives, such as teachers and counselors, who are mandatory reporters and required to report suspected abuse.
The result of the isolation led to a 70% drop in calls to the state Child Abuse Hotline, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Calls to the hotline dropped from 15,401 calls in February to 11,489 in March and to 7,952 in April. Since then, the number of calls have started to increase to 9,208 in May and 9,714 in June, according to DHS.
“We are seeing the numbers go up increasingly since the drop in April, yet they are still below normal,” said Oregon DHS spokesman Sunny Petit. “Mandatory reporters account for many of our calls, most of whom are educators or in the school system.”
The KIDS Center, a nonprofit child abuse intervention center in Bend, had zero child abuse or neglect assessments for several weeks in April. The center normally does at least two assessments each day.
“When there is nobody looking, there is really nothing to report,” said Gil Levy, KIDS Center executive director.
In recent weeks, KIDS Center returned to near capacity for abuse and neglect assessments, processing at least 10 per week.
“No one likes to hear about more cases of child abuse,” Levy said. “On the one hand, we are not happy about it. But we are seeing a steady increase over the last six to eight weeks.”
Reported cases of abuse and neglect are expected to surge in the fall, when children return to school and have more interaction with mandatory reporters.
“That is going to be the real tell-tale moment in our society,when people who are mandatory reporters really have the ability to spend time with kids and see what they are presenting on a daily basis,” Levy said.
To prepare for the spike in abuse cases, KIDS Center is seeking grant funding and donations to maintain its staffing levels and handle the coming influx of assessments. The center has 29 people on staff.
KIDS center is focused on the upcoming Cork & Barrel wine and food event that typically raises $500,000, which is about 20% of the center's annual revenue. The center's operating budget for the 2020 fiscal year is $2.6 million. The event is being held virtually on at 7 p.m. July 18.
The center hopes to raise at least $300,000 at the virtual event.
“That is a big event for us and for our financial health,” Levy said.
Tim Rusk, executive director of Mountain Star Relief Nursery, a nonprofit child abuse prevention organization in Central Oregon, said the pandemic has put agencies like his in a difficult situation.
The agencies are seeing fewer families, and can only help a limited number due to social distancing restrictions, Rusk said.
“The kind of help we can do now is much less than we used to do,” Rusk said.
In addition, the pandemic has caused family stress to skyrocket, which leads to a higher chance of child abuse and neglect, Rusk said.
Many children in stressed households could be experiencing abuse, but that will not be known until they are seen by others when schools and youth programs reopen from the pandemic, Rusk said.
“We know families stress is through the roof,” Rusk said. “I totally anticipate abuse rates to go up. I am confident that is going to happen.”
