The rising cost of disposable gloves probably hasn’t been top-of-mind for many people lately, but it has been for Heather Rogen.
Rogen runs Boulden Rogen Early Childhood Academy, where staffers go through pair after pair of gloves while changing diapers at child care centers in Redmond, Prineville and Bend.
A box of 1,000 gloves used to cost the company $28. But since prices for almost everything have increased in recent months, the same box now costs over $40.
“I guess people don’t think about gloves, but I probably have a box of gloves — easily — every single week delivered to every single site, and that’s 1,000 pairs,” Rogen told The Bulletin.
Rogen is like many of the hundreds of child care providers across the region seeing price increases cut even further into already thin business margins as they provide services essential to the local economy.
The rate of inflation, driven in part by post-pandemic spending and global supply chain disruptions, was at a feverish 8.6% in May.
Rogen says the biggest hit to the centers’ budgets come at the grocery store. Food prices for the academy programs, which provide meals and snacks, have risen between 35% and 40%, Rogen said.
That’s having an impact on what she can do for families. While some of her programs must provide food under state rules, Rogen’s day care in Prineville — where the cost of food also includes the cost of transporting it from Bend or Redmond — is asking parents to start packing kids their own lunches starting this month. “Taking it out to Prineville, my costs just are unattainable for me to continue doing that until some sort of (change) is made,” Rogen said.
The cost of labor has risen, too. Rogen said she’s raised the starting wages by $2 an hour and offered gas bonuses as an incentive for employees to stick around.
Increasing staff costs have been one of the biggest pressure points for providers across the state, according to Lisa Tynan, program director for the Oregon Child Care Alliance. Tight profit margins mean some providers aren’t able to raise wages enough to attract enough staff to meet state-mandated teacher-to-child ratios.
“It’s like the problem just got worse, and it breaks my heart that now there are people who run really great programs who either have to close or literally just have classrooms sitting empty,” Tynan said. “They have like two dozen people on the waitlist, a two year waitlist — yet, they literally have classrooms that the doors are just shut and closed because they cannot find people to staff it.”
Rising staff pay has also been inflation’s biggest impact on the Boys & Girls Club of Bend, according to CEO Bess Goggins. Over the last four years, with continued increases in the cost of living, the nonprofit has raised wages about $6.50 an hour.
“Given inflation, given the cost of living in Bend, and just the importance of the role of our youth development professionals, they deserve every cent of that raise,” Goggins said. “It really makes me think about our compensation expenses and how that impacts our fundraising.”
And for Stephanie Krause, the owner of Bloom Children’s Center in Bend, rising wages have come alongside the rising cost of supplies, like cornstarch for sensory play activities and sunscreen for summertime.
“The challenge is that, as those things increase (in price), I don’t get to reduce our use of them,” Krause said. “You have to get them. They’re necessities.”
Bloom typically raises program prices each year to keep up with rising costs, and this year was no exception. But this year’s increase was around 3%, she said, less than the 8.6% that prices rose across the economy over the last year.
A larger tuition increase would have priced out too many families who make too much to qualify for state subsidy programs but are still trying to make ends meet, Krause said.
“That’s significant for a family, and families just can’t afford it,” Krause said. “How would that be a solution, to just make what we offer accessible only to those who are the most privileged folks? That’s not a solution.”
From a business perspective, costs rising faster than revenue leave Krause unsure what the future holds. It might mean doing outside work in order to make ends meet for the business, or finding some other solution. But she’s determined to make it work.
“I assume that has to be a part of anyone who’s in this field, is feeling like ‘I can do this,’ some level of ‘I can do this, I can find a better way and I can keep going,’” Krause said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.