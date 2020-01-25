Megan Norris got lucky.
When Norris moved to Bend last year, she was able to find child care for her 5-year-old daughter without being put on a months-long wait list like most parents in Central Oregon. She wasn’t forced to decide between working or staying home because the cost of day care was too steep.
But she knows for most Central Oregon parents, finding child care isn’t so easy.
Norris hopes to help change that child care reality as Central Oregon’s first child care accelerator.
“It’s a broken market,” Norris said, referring to child care service providers. “The economics just don’t function. It needs some financial assistance.”
In November, the 41-year-old Sacramento, California, native was hired by the Bend Chamber of Commerce to help tackle Central Oregon’s growing child care shortage, thanks to about $70,000 in donations from local public and private entities.
In California, she helped develop utility-scale solar projects, housing, five city parks and a community clubhouse.
She has also managed campaigns for the Sierra Club California Clean Cars program, coordinated outreach for Housing California to increase affordable housing, and served on the staff of state and national election campaigns
After working for years in real estate development in California, Norris heard about the accelerator position and saw it as an opportunity to get back to her passion for public service.
“I love creating communities and building homes … but I saw this move as an opportunity to get back to causes I’m really passionate about,” she said.
The problem in Central Oregon looks like this: There are openings at child care facilities for only one in three children younger than 5 , according to statistics from the chamber. Overall, the chamber estimates the region is short 3,000 day care openings.
“The need is definitely higher (in Bend) than in other areas because of how fast we’re growing,” Norris said.
The problem has garnered so much attention that this month, the Bend City Council voted to make improving access to child care a formal council goal.
“It affects families, it affects businesses, and it affects the well-being of so many people in the community,” Bend Mayor Sally Russell said Thursday.
By the end of 2022, Norris hopes to help the region create spots for at least 1,000 more children and other child care facilities. But several barriers will need to be addressed before this region can make progress, she said.
For example, there are several child care providers who have successful programs that struggle to expand because of costs associated with doing so. Renovating a commercial space to meet strict fire and safety codes can set providers back between $50,000 and $100,000, said Norris — and that’s if someone is even able to find an affordable building with a landlord willing to rent to them.
Because there are so many improvements necessary, a landlord doesn’t want to make those conversions, she said.
“Then (as a landlord), you’re pretty much committing to child care,” Norris said. “What are ways we can encourage building owners to lease and to offer their facilities to child care instead of to a lesser-impact business, like a yoga studio?”
The new council goal calls for the city to find ways to develop a fund to support the creation of child care slots, discount building or planning fees for developments that include child care and remove zoning or building code barriers that inhibit the development of child care.
Norris will also spearhead efforts to pilot new potential collaborative child care programming and operations between Oregon State University-Cascades and Central Oregon Community College.
Some solutions don’t require extensive renovations or costs. Norris said she has also started talking with local churches about letting child care providers use space reserved for Sunday school during the weekdays since most are built with the same safety requirements.
But finding ways for providers to expand still doesn’t address the larger issue of affordability, Norris said. Child care in Central Oregon hovers around $1,000 a month per family on average, which for many is like taking on a second mortgage.
“(The situation is) really dire,” Norris said, referring to options for poor families in the region. “They’re not good.”
With the passage of the state’s Student Success Act, Central Oregonians could be seeing more financial assistance coming their way to help subsidize care for toddlers and babies.
But the region will have to be creative to find other ways to help parents, as well.
“We’ve chosen to support K-12 education, but for zero to 5 education … there isn’t a lot of assistance financially,” she said.
But Norris said she is excited for the challenge, and hopes not only to reach 1,000 new spots in three years, but to surpass it — mostly because she knows as the region continues to grow, the problem will as well.
“There’s going to be a need that keeps increasing as people move here,” Norris said.
