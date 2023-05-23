hhr (copy)

In this December 2022 file photo, Shellie Macvane, 38, shivers in her tent on NE Hunnell Road in Bend, where temperatures hovered at 6 degrees.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Cheyenne Purrington, who was hired in September to lead a countywide effort to battle homelessness, resigned Tuesday, citing a lack of coordination and support as her reasons for leaving.

Upcoming efforts in Redmond, Bend and rural Deschutes County to remove roughly 800 people living in tents, cars and makeshift shelters left Purrington feeling personally and professionally conflicted, she said in a five-page memo detailing her resignation as director of the Coordinated Houselessness Response Office. She wrote those efforts lacked "sufficient planning, resource allocations or service provision."

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

kindergentlerbend
kindergentlerbend

We had hopes for the new office. Seems to me it was sabotaged internally by foot-dragging from two of the County Commissioners. Follow-up journalistic investigation please! Ms. Purrington has some excellent suggestions; don't let Commissioner DeBone dictate the terms under which our efforts go forward to resolve this tragic crisis.

Thomas Who
Thomas Who

Hopefully they will hire a new person who's first priority will be to REDUCE homelessness in Deschutes County.

