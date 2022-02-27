Two years without Zwickelmania because of the pandemic had a lot of people thirsty for beer on the day of the 14th annual festival in Bend on Saturday.
Aura Carr and Matt Barker, both of Bend, stood outside the Deschutes Brewery Public House downtown sampling beer in tiny plastic cups paired with Girl Scout cookies. They were pleasantly surprised to learn they had stumbled on Zwickelmania.
“I didn’t even know about the beer thing," Barker said. “I went for a hike and decided to have a beer.”
“We had friends in town, so we had to go to Deschutes,” Carr said.
Barker and Carr had stumbled on the Oregon Brewers Guild’s 14th annual Zwickelmania festival, and they were totally delighted to find the brewery open house that was celebrated Saturday across the region. Their plan was to hit some of the other participating breweries around town to sample all the different beers.
A zwickel is a valve on the side of a tank that allows a brewer to sample the beer, and Zwickelmania is the annual festival in Oregon where people can hop from brewery to brewery sampling the goods in celebration of Oregon’s vibrant beer culture.
Up north of town, at Bridge 99 Brewery, co-owner Trever Hawman was getting the place ready for a rush of festival goers.
Zwickelmania is about beer, he said, but it’s also about “hopefully getting people to experience our space, people who haven't been here before, and to have a good time.”
Bridge 99 got its name from the U.S. Forest Service landmark, Lower Bridge, which crosses the Metolius River and is referred to as Bridge 99.
A couple beers in particular that Hawman wanted to highlight were the brewery’s newest, the Slugit Irish Lager and the Bog Trotter Irish Ale.
The Bog Trotter Irish Ale is the Slugit’s “big brother,” Hawman said. He meant it in the sense that the Bog Trotter packs a bigger punch with an ABV of 7.7 to the Slugit’s 4.5, but also because the Bog Trotter is based on an Irish recipe that is at least a century old.
Hawman said he got the recipe from a friend, but when his brewery tried to re-create it, an ingredient was missing.
So, Hawman consulted his friend’s 95-year-old mother, who was able to help him track down the missing ingredient to an old timer and an importer back in Ireland. It turned out the recipe needed buckwheat honey, Hawman said. And so, the Bog Trotter was born.
Although it has a rather high concentration of alcohol by volume, it is an easy beer to drink. Maybe a little too easy.
“It’s almost dangerous because it drinks too easy,” Hawman said.
The buckwheat honey, Hawman explained, is a darker and not overwhelmingly sweet honey. Bridge 99 literally dumps the raw honey into the tank to boil, he said, giving the beer a sweet, but not too sweet, finish.
Back downtown, at Silver Moon Brewing, people stood around a table sampling the brewery’s Mexican-style lager called Chela.
Chela was such a big hit in the summer that Silver Moon decided to keep it going year-round, said Steve Augustyn, the brewery’s general manager.
Augustyn pointed out Silver Moon just launched its Lunar Series, which is a rotating six-pack showcasing some of Silver Moon’s more creative and experimental creations.
One of the new beers on deck is Cosmic Chill Cold IPA. A cold IPA, Augustyn explained, is technically a lager but is fermented warmer than most lagers but colder than most IPAs.
It is a newer style of beer with a lighter body but with the essence of an IPA, he said.
“Unfortunately, or fortunately, we just sold out of it,” Augustyn said. “Within a week.”
