U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Happy Valley, has raised over $1.4 million for her 2024 re-election bid for the seat she flipped from Democrats two years ago, helping cement the narrow GOP majority in the U.S. House.

Friday's deadline for U.S. House candidates to file a quarterly campaign financing report shows the six incumbents seeking re-election are well ahead of primary challengers, most of whom are yet to get into the race. The four Democrats and two Republicans have a combined $3.87 million in the bank halfway through 2023.

