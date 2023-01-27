It’s been less than a month since U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer was sworn into office, but she’s already officially running for reelection in 2024.
The Happy Valley Republican has filed a “Statement of Candidacy” for the 5th Congressional District seat election in two years.
It’s not unusual — so have several other incumbents. Unlike Oregon state offices, which have separate declarations of candidacy and creation of campaign finance committees, the Federal Election Commission bundles them together. If you want to raise money between elections, you have to sign up for the next race.
But more than any other member of the Oregon congressional delegation, the declaration of candidacy by Chavez-DeRemer is more than bureaucratic paperwork.
Her victory in
November over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner of Terrebonne was razor thin — about 7,000 votes of 316,000 cast.
Chavez-DeRemer joined U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, in Congress. It would be the first time Oregon Republicans have won more than one House seat since 1994. In the early days of voting in the 118th Congress, the two Republicans have voted identically.
“It shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody how I’m voting,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “Not only with the speakership, but with these votes that are coming down. And you’re right, it is going fast. It’s exciting for all of us to be back here. And representing Oregon on these issues.”
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the political arm of House Democrats, has kept up a stream of emails blasting Chavez-DeRemer’s votes.
Both Bentz and Chavez-DeRemer supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in his epic bid for House Speaker that took 15 votes and most of a week to finalize. Many of Chavez-DeRemer’s friends and family had to return home before she finally was sworn in at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 7.
Both also supported a bill aimed at repealing funding for the hiring of more IRS agents, which was part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Some saw the hiring as overreach by the government. House Resolution 23 passed 221 to 210 along party lines.
The House took action on an abortion-related measure, House Resolution 26. It passed mostly along party lines with both Chavez-DeRemer and Bentz voting in favor. The bill requires a health care practitioner to provide care to keep a child born alive following an abortion or attempted abortion. The first bill she sponsored, to put restrictions on the use of the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, was approved.
With each vote, Democrats have hit back on emails and social media.
“She voted in favor of every single concession and the dangerous Republican agenda that will make Americans poorer, sicker, and at greater threat,” a recent email said. “Lori Chavez-DeRemer is all in on the extreme MAGA agenda.”
Chavez-DeRemer disagrees with the Democrat’s synopsis, but she’s most surprised that there is outrage among Democrats for voting the way she pledged to vote during the 2022 campaign.
Chavez-DeRemer also chafes at the ongoing narrative that missteps by Democrats led to her victory and not her own political strengths.
Democrats have pointed fingers at each other for the defeat of incumbent U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, in the May primary by progressive Terrebonne attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Progressives say Democratic leaders in the House snubbed McLeod-Skinner when doling out money from the House Majority Funds, the biggest source of campaign cash in the late going — enabling the narrow Republican win.
McLeod-Skinner came from the less populous eastern side of the Cascades, far from the Portland media market where Chavez-DeRemer was mayor of Happy Valley, just outside Multnomah County. A hot race for sheriff in Linn County brought out more Republican voters than expected.
Jerred Taylor, a Democratic leader in Linn County said there’s a mix of truth and myth in all of it. But Republicans got behind Chavez-DeRemer early, filled her campaign coffers and highlighted her candidacy as a Hispanic female. Democrats in the 5th District were voting their beliefs, not making a tactical choice between Schrader and McLeod-Skinner.
“National pundits really want to paint this narrative, but honestly part of winning elections includes winning the primary in your own party first,” Taylor said. “The voters selected which Dem they felt had the best chance and most reflected their values.”
Taylor believes that Democrats can win back the seat in 2024 when there will be no question about challenging a Democratic incumbent. He believes Chavez-DeRemer’s voting record won’t play well in two years, particularly if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee at the top of the ticket.
“Dems can and will take back CD5 in 2024,” Taylor said. “The district is tight, but has a slight Democratic advantage. We’ll also have Lori’s abysmal voting record to take with us on the doors.”
Chavez-DeRemer is looking forward to getting past the hot button issues that have dominated the agenda as Republicans flexed their political muscle as the new House majority. She wants to do more Oregon-oriented issues as a member of House committees and setting up her constituent services back in the district. She moved into the Oregon City offices used by Schrader, which she said made for a sense of continuity for constituents. She wants to open an office in Deschutes County, but is still working on where it would be located.
Amid the attacks from Democrats, Chavez-DeRemer says she reminds herself that the voters of the 5th District chose her for the office, no matter how close the vote.
She found one recent Democratic attack that fell flat.
“Clearly, Chavez-DeRemer and House Republicans did not learn anything when voters sent a clear and resounding message that they support reproductive freedom — dealing the Republican Party an embarrassing midterm performance,” the Democrat statement said.
“In the 5th District, not listening to Democratic activists in Washington, D.C., means I won,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.