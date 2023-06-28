Gov. Tina Kotek named Charlene Williams, an educator with 30 years of experience, as the next director of the Oregon Department of Education, as well as deputy superintendent of public instruction, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
Williams worked as both a teacher and public school administrator. She will be the first Black woman to lead the department. She will start in an interim role July 10, with the Oregon Senate beginning her confirmation in September.
She spent the past several years working as an administrator in Washington public schools, and was most recently deputy superintendent at Evergreen Public Schools. Williams also worked as an administrator in Portland and north Portland schools. She moved to Oregon in 1999 to become a program coordinator, curriculum developer and math instructor at Portland Community College.
Kotek's office led a wide search for a new director, including interviews with educators across Oregon, the education department executive team, the governor's executive team and tribal educational leaders from Oregon sovereign nations.
