Gov. Tina Kotek named Charlene Williams, an educator with 30 years of experience, as the next director of the Oregon Department of Education, as well as deputy superintendent of public instruction, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Williams worked as both a teacher and public school administrator. She will be the first Black woman to lead the department. She will start in an interim role July 10, with the Oregon Senate beginning her confirmation in September.

