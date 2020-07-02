One less barrier exists for anyone looking to open a child care center in rural Deschutes County starting Friday.
On about 2,300 acres of land in Terrebonne, Tumalo and outside of Bend, child care providers looking to open a facility will no longer have to go through a lengthy and expensive process of getting a conditional use permit.
Instead, child care facilities will be considered an outright use in these areas. That means no longer paying nearly $3,000 in fees to do an extensive land use process.
The Deschutes County Commission unanimously adopted the change last month, and at the same time updated the definition of a “family child care provider” as a provider who regularly provides childcare to fewer than 16 children to match the state statute. Before, the limit was 13 children. Some of the affected areas will be the commercial districts in Tumalo and Terrebonne, and on the edges of Bend off 18th Street and Yeoman Road.
“The process of establishing child care-related uses has many regulatory hurdles (understandably) and fees beyond that of county land use (state licensing, etc.) so even this one change in land use-related fees will hopefully help lower the financial barrier,” Tanya Saltzman, an associate planner with the county, said in an email.
The changes were not publicly met with much criticism. Megan Norris, the Bend Chamber of Commerce’s child care accelerator, supported the county’s proposal, especially now she anticipates the region to lose nearly 50% of existing childcare facilities due to the economic fallout brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to act now to keep as many Central Oregon child care providers open as possible, while we plan a new path forward to address the long-term need for additional, quality child care,” Norris wrote in a letter to the commission.
The changes were prompted by the fact there is a consistent childcare shortage in Central Oregon, Saltzman said. There are three children needing childcare for every available spot, according to data from the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
The city of Bend has already made similar changes and removed the conditional use process for some zones for child care facilities. City officials have worked on making it easier for childcare centers to afford leasing commercial space, but those efforts have been stalled largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Norris said.
After the board made a similar change to the Sunriver Business Park zone for a private applicant looking to start a childcare center in early 2019, the board wanted to look into streamlining the process for other parts of the county, Saltzman said.
The areas chosen for this rule change are already commercial in nature, Saltzman said, so issues with childcare centers being compatible with the buildings around it should be minimal.
