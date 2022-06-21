Some changes will be made to help encourage people to return bikes that belong to Bend's new bike share program.
Fail to return one of the bright blue electric bikes to the right location and you'll receive a fine.
Starting sometime this week, Bird, the company behind the bike share program in Bend, will levy fines and incentives to make sure people return the electric bikes to their mobility hubs, said Tobias Marx, the city's parking services manager.
The mobility hubs will be geofenced, which means a virtual perimeter will be drawn around it to monitor what goes into and out of the hub. If a bike rider returns the bike to the geofenced mobility hub, the rider will receive an incentive of up to $1, Marx said.
If the rider doesn't leave the bike in the right place, the rider will be issued a warning, Marx said. If the rider doesn't return the bike properly, the rider will be issued a fine by Bird, though Marx was not able to confirm the exact amount yet.
The changes are prompted in part by complaints from people seeing bikes left in spots where they aren't supposed to be, Marx said. "There's a lot of moving parts right now to come to a point where we don't have bikes all over the place anymore," Marx said.
The city and Bird have begun a two-year pilot program to evaluate how individual, small-scale transit can work in Bend. The goal is to use ridership data from the e-bikes to inform where more mobility hubs should be placed to make it easier for bikers to properly use and return the bikes.
So far the program has been popular, Marx said, with ridership increasing a little bit each more everyday since it began at the beginning of the month.
"We hope that the majority of riders will do the right thing and drop it off in the right location," Marx said. "And to make that happen you need to have the (mobility hubs)."
