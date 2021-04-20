A proposed change to how hotel room tax revenue will be spent could mean more funding for the upkeep of natural amenities around Bend if adopted by the Bend City Council.
On Wednesday, the council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance that would allow the city to use money collected from the transient room tax to not only pay for tourism promotion, which is what the money currently goes toward, but also to manage natural, tourist attractions like trails.
The change would bring Bend in line with other cities, which already allow this revenue to be spent on what state law calls “tourism-related facilities.” Historically, that has meant things like a convention center — a physical structure that would, in theory bring people to town, said Carolyn Eagan, the city’s economic development director.
But years of conversation around how transient room tax dollars should be spent has shifted, with more communities arguing that it’s not just convention centers or sports complexes that bring tourism to an area, Eagan said. For the Oregon Coast, it’s the beach. In Bend that often means trails or outdoor recreation areas.
"We don't necessarily need a convention center,” Eagan said Tuesday. “We do need trail maintenance, and we do need better parking facilities."
This effort from the tourism industry to have more money go toward maintaining tourism facilities is somewhat recent in Bend. While other cities have allowed this money to go toward this purpose for years, Bend’s tourism industry advocated to keep this revenue toward promotion alone when the transient room tax legislation was first adopted in 2003, Eagan said.
This was in part because a leader of the industry at the time, who owned the Riverhouse Convention Center, did not want competition, Eagan said. But now, with new ownership at The Riverhouse, as well as a significant increase in the number of people using Bend’s surrounding trail systems, the conversation has changed.
The city receives roughly $10 million in transient room tax revenue, Eagan said. According to state law, 70% of it goes to the city’s general fund to pay for things like police or firefighters. The other $3 million is reserved for tourism related purposes.
Because the Bend Park & Recreation District maintains trails within the city limits, the improvements would likely focus more on areas right outside of Bend, Eagan said.
The idea is that at least a portion of that $3 million could go toward the upkeep or improvement of high-use recreational areas like Phil’s Trail or the Tumalo Falls Trailhead, said Kevney Dugan, the CEO of the tourism agency Visit Bend.
While the tourism industry hasn’t heard a large number of complaints about the condition of popular areas like these, it is agreed that it is important to be proactive, Dugan said.
“One of the things COVID-19 has done is driven more people to outdoor recreation," he said. “COVID in some ways has enlightened the need to take this step, and think about what the tourism facilities are in Bend and how we invest in them."
It would be structured so organizations like the Central Oregon Trail Alliance, Discover Your Forest and other nonprofits could apply for the money for specific projects, Dugan said. The community would have a voice in what projects get funded.
The City Council is expected to vote on this ordinance at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
