Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn appears to be losing his election gamble, according to early returns in Tuesday’s primary.
The incumbent sheriff, who took a chance at winning the sheriff’s race in the May primary by convincing a friend to run as a third candidate, had received 43.8% of the votes to challenger Jason Pollock’s 52.1% of the votes in early returns. Pollock is a senior deputy in the sheriff’s office.
The third candidate, Rick Dupont, appeared to be trailing by a wide margin. Dupont, a reserve Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was added to the race at Heckathorn’s urging so there would be three candidates.
Under Oregon election law, if there are more than two candidates in a race for sheriff, a primary election is held in May. A candidate can win the race by receiving more than 50% of the vote in the primary. If not, the two candidates who received the most votes face off in November.
Pollock, 38, was celebrating with a small group of supporters Tuesday night.
“It’s been a roller coaster of a ride, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Pollock said. “It’s been a super-positive experience.”
Heckathorn, 46, has said he wanted the community to decide on a sheriff sooner rather than later.
Heckathorn was appointed sheriff by vote of the Jefferson County Commission in July 2021. Pollock was the other finalist. Pollock has said Heckathorn retaliated against him for speaking critically of leadership in his July interview with the County Commission.
Heckathorn was running his first race to keep his seat.
Heckathorn and Pollock are both natives of Jefferson County who’ve worked in law enforcement since their early 20s.
