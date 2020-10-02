The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening Wednesday of three roundabouts on NE Butler Market Road — at 27th Street, Deschutes Market Road and Eagle Road in Bend.
The event marks the end of two years of major construction to build the Empire Boulevard Corridor Improvements in northeast Bend. Improvements include new, widened and repaved roadways, pedestrian paths, bike lanes, street lighting and landscaping, according to the city.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. at the Eagle Road roundabout.
The project will also serve the 177-acre Petrosa mixed-use community nearby that is being planned by Pahlisch Homes.
