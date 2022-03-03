Ukrainian flags are hard to come by in Bend. But they’re easy enough to make — a rectangle of yellow and a rectangle of blue will do.
While Olga Almond would rather travel to Ukraine to be closer to her family and volunteer to help, flight restrictions render that impossible. Finding the right fabric and stitching it together to hang outside her Sunriver house was one of the simplest ways Almond could find to support her home country from 6,000 miles away.
Almond said this simple gesture has been meaningful to the friends and family she keeps in touch with, sending photos back and forth as they shelter in metro stations, basements and other bomb shelters across Ukraine.
“They tell me, ‘thank you so much because it makes us encouraged,’” Almond said, “because we know all (the) world today thinks about our situation.”
Almond and others in Central Oregon with ties to Ukraine are watching with fear, anger and nervous anticipation for loved ones in the country as Russian military forces continue the invasion of the country launched last week.
Almond moved from Dnipro, a central Ukrainian city of just under a million residents, to Oregon in 2008. But her two daughters, 45 and 39, and two grandchildren, 22 and 3, are still in the country.
“This is hard for me,” Almond said. “I cry every day.”
Messages from her older daughter have been few and far between. Almond last heard that she was safe and planned to stay in the country, as her 22-year-old grandson can’t leave under restrictions in place, which prevent men of fighting-age from evacuating in case they’re needed to join the battle.
Almond’s younger daughter, however, hopes to leave the country through Poland.
Once there, the family is hopeful her application for U.S. permanent residence — an application that’s been pending for nine years — will help her get to the U.S.
“I think there’s a good chance if she can get to Poland that we’ll be able to get her and the grandson here,” said Tom Almond, Olga’s husband.
But in the interim, the family waits and prays. Olga Almond’s phone buzzes frequently, with updates coming from family in Dnipro, friends in Kyiv and others sharing information through the messaging app Telegram.
“I try (to) prepare myself for (a) really bad thing,” Olga Almond said, pausing as she stifled back tears. “Like all (women are) feeling about their kids.”
Bend resident Olesya Deuchar is also nervously waiting for messages from family and friends in the region.
Deuchar lived in Russia, but frequently traveled to and went to college in Ukraine, where her mother was born. Her mother was in the country, picking up some visa documents to come to the U.S. when war broke out last week.
“Basically feeling helpless and worried about my family,” Deuchar said.
“I can only imagine what they feel. I’m angry and helpless basically, at the whole situation.”
Deuchar fears for her mother’s safety. So far, she’s been able to remain in contact with loved ones in Ukraine. A cousin was able to bring his family to the country’s western side before returning to Kyiv to fight the invasion. A friend from college was able to get west to somewhere safer, too — though “there are no safe zones now,” she said.
But alongside the fear and frustration, Deuchar has felt anger.
“I’m angry that, in this century, with all the advanced technologies, people are still animals,” Deuchar said of the invasion.
For Almond and Deuchar, the Ukrainian resistance against the invasion — a stronger resistance than the Russian military seems to have anticipated, analysts have observed — is a reason for some measure of optimism.
“I’m optimistic,” Deuchar said.
“I know that they do not give up; everybody’s determined to fight to the end. That’s not just the soldiers, that’s regular people.”
