From a deadly heat wave and drought to school board and sheriff controversies, 2021 had its challenges in Central Oregon. The year was full of difficult questions about how to handle the growing number of homeless people and the ongoing pandemic. A shooting of a Black man left the Bend community shocked, while homicides reached record numbers. But the year was hopeful for many as popular events and concerts returned from pandemic cancellations. Here’s a look back at the top stories.
Ongoing drought/water shortages
Central Oregon’s persistent drought exacerbated glacier melt in the Cascades, caused hardship for farmers in Jefferson County and dried out reservoirs across the region.
The Wickiup Reservoir emptied in August for the third time in four years. Wickiup has run dry the past two years due to a combination of the severe drought and greater winter releases to support Oregon spotted frog habitat.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the eastern half of Deschutes County experienced exceptional drought, the highest level. The western half of the country reached extreme or severe drought, categories just below exceptional drought.
All of Crook County and most of Jefferson County were in exceptional drought.
Farmers faced major losses due to the historic drought and water shortages. Some assistance came in December, when lawmakers in Salem approved a package to assist drought-hit areas of the state, including $17.1 million for Jefferson County.
The Jefferson County funds will help farmers and the North Unit Irrigation District, which irrigates around 58,000 acres of farmland.
School board controversies
After a politically charged election in the spring, the Bend-La Pine school board held meetings over the summer that had a police presence and drew crowds of angry parents and residents protesting mask and coronavirus vaccination requirements and lesson plans related to race and gender identity.
Similarly disruptive school board meetings occurred in Redmond and Prineville. It was a trend that affected school boards nationwide.
During meetings, parents and others heckled, mocked and talked over nurses, doctors, public health workers and other officials speaking to the severity of Oregon’s surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Parents threatened to pull their kids out of school over mask requirements and the curriculum.
The Bend-La Pine school board’s newest members, who were backed by Democrats in the May election, were sworn in during a meeting in July that drew over 100 angry protesters. Disruptions from parents and political opponents led board members and district leaders to pause and walk out of the room during two consecutive meetings.
Homelessness in Bend
Rising homelessness in Bend led city officials to consider locations for managed homeless camps. The Bend City Council looked at land near Juniper Ridge, Ninth Street, Murphy Road and U.S. Highway 97.
Each location was met with strong opposition from neighbors and concerned residents who protested the idea of the managed outdoor homeless camps, citing concerns about safety and their general discomfort with being near unhoused people.
City officials said the managed camp would be professionally managed by a homeless services provider, and residents chosen for the shelter would likely have to follow community guidelines and rules in order to stay.
A count performed in January found nearly 1,100 homeless people living in Central Oregon.
As city officials worked to find places for the homeless population, many were removed from campsites in town and on Oregon Department of Transportation property. Over the course of seven days in the fall, ODOT crews removed about 30 campsites from properties off Revere Avenue and Colorado Avenue near the Bend Parkway. The state agencies cited safety concerns for the homeless people who may be hit with debris from snow plows.
Pandemic rolls through second year
COVID-19 continued to spread through Central Oregon, causing St. Charles Bend to reach capacity the entire heath system to lose nurses and other staff who quit or retired.
In July, St. Charles needed to hire 289 people to fill a variety of nursing specialties and another 300 for hospital support positions. The staffing shortages came as the hospital system dealt with spikes in COVID-19 patients and a backlog of non emergency surgeries.
All 24 beds were full in the St. Charles Bend intensive care unit at one point in May.
By the end of summer, 150 National Guard members came from across the state to assist St. Charles hospitals in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville.
Guard members cleaned equipment, greeted hospital visitors and delivered meals to patients in St. Charles Bend, as the hospital remained full with COVID-19 case and other patients.
Hospital staff are bracing for another surge of COVID-19 cases from the new omicron variant that is expected to sweep into Oregon in the new year. It is expected to set records for infections and fill hospitals beyond capacity.
The latest wave of new infections comes as Oregon was slowly recovering from the delta surge that began in July and peaked in early September.
COVID-19 vaccine roll out
The vaccine for COVID-19 became more readily available for the public throughout the year, starting with health care workers, teachers and seniors.
A small group of Deschutes County educators began receiving vaccinations Jan. 13, then all school staff started getting vaccinated eight days later. The teachers were thrilled to have protection against the virus as their schools planned to resume in-person learning.
Most people in Central Oregon received vaccines at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center. By April, the mass vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds was a well-oiled machine.
From mid-January to mid-April, about 76,498 Central Oregon residents received a vaccine at the fairgrounds.
Vaccines for children age 5 to 11 became available in November. A clinic at St. Charles Bend vaccinated 258 children, ages 5 to 11, on a Saturday in November.
To date, Deschutes County has the fifth highest vaccination rate in the state.
Downtown Bend shooting of Barry Washington
The Bend community was shocked after Barry Washington Jr., a young Black man was reportedly shot and killed by a white man outside a bar on an early Sunday morning in September.
Ian Cranston, the accused shooter, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
The case garnered much media attention after Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced Washington had been shot shortly after complimenting Cranston’s girlfriend outside the Capitol nightclub at about 12:11 a.m. Sept. 19. Because Cranston is white and Washington is Black, Hummel invoked the case of Emmett Till, a Black teen murdered by white men for talking to a white woman.
Washington’s murder was one of an unusually high number of homicides in Deschutes County this year. In March, there were 11 homicide cases working their way through Deschutes County Circuit Court — the most ever at one time. Bend resident Randall Kilby was accused of three of the murders over the past 12 months.
River’s Edge Golf Course sale
A group of homeowners near the River’s Edge Golf Course in Bend sued over the proposed sale of the golf course and successfully blocked plans to convert the land into a new development with nearly 400 homes.
The owner of the course, Wayne Purcell, announced his intention in April to sell the golf course and surrounding lands to Pahlisch Homes. The plan was to turn half the land into housing and leave the other half as open space.
Homeowners around the golf course banded together to preserve the public 18-hole golf course on 141 acres. The homeowners sued and said when they bought their homes, the properties were advertised as having golf course views and being near a golf course. They also argued that saving the golf course benefits all Bend residents because less housing equals less traffic in the area, more wildlife and more scenic views.
In October, Purcell reached an agreement with the homeowners.
He agreed to sell the course to a group of homeowners associations that surround the golf course for $500,000.The price included the entire course, clubhouse, maintenance building, golf carts and other equipment used to operate the course.
Sheriff Shane Nelson controversies
Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson made headlines this year for several controversies, including accusations of misconduct from a former captain, two different settlements paid out to former deputies after they sued Nelson and an outburst against a county commission candidate at a public meeting.
Capt. Deron McMaster, who resigned in September, was under internal investigation for what he said were retaliatory reasons.
McMaster said he was targeted by Nelson after he learned damaging information about the sheriff.
McMaster alleged Nelson suppressed evidence that he had ignored years of child abuse and domestic violence in the home of another sheriff’s deputy.
In August, a jury awarded former deputy Eric Kozowski $1.06 million. Kozowski was fired by Nelson in 2018 as a result of numerous low-level conduct investigations initiated after Kozowski ran against Nelson in the 2016 election and was critical of the sheriff’s leadership.
Shortly after, the county settled with former deputy Crystal Jansen, who’d filed a federal complaint alleging her career was derailed by Nelson after she raised concerns about gender discrimination in the office. Jansen was awarded $527,000 in the settlement.
In October, Nelson was accused of harassing county commission candidate and Bend pastor Morgan Schmidt during a program that teaches the public about county operations.
Deadly heat wave hits Central Oregon
Two people died in Bend during a historic heat wave over the summer, prompting the community to respond with assistance and raise an outcry about protecting vulnerable populations.
The two men were found dead June 27 at a homeless camp on Hunnell Road in Bend as temperatures reached 104 degrees.
Joseph Davis, 60, and Alonzo “Lonnie” Boardman, 64, were identified by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office as the men who died.
The state medical examiner’s office did not include Davis and Boardman among the more than 90 people who died in Oregon from hyperthermia from the extreme heat. But homeless activists and outreach workers believe the triple -digit temperatures and a lack of proper shelter played a role in the deaths.
The losses prompted a massive community response to support homeless residents in Bend. Volunteers set up two large cooling tents with misters and handed out bottles of water at Hunnell Road.
Temperatures in June continued to rise, reaching 107 on June 30, the all-time record high for Bend.
Events return to Central Oregon
Several beloved events that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic returned this year to Central Oregon.
The Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo came back for its 101st year. It’s centennial was in 2019.
The fair featured all of the traditional fun of carnival rides, concerts and livestock exhibits, but limited visitors to 25,000 each day, nearly half the crowd as previous years.
For the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, formerly the Les Schwab Amphitheater, this past year was the largest concert season to date after concerts were on hold in 2020. Through its new partnership with Live Nation, the largest concert promoter in the country, the amphitheater hosted a record 25 concerts over 10 weeks in August and September. The previous record season was 17 concerts in the summer of 2018. Concertgoers were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and wear face masks.
Earlier this month, the Bend Christmas Parade returned after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. At 58 degrees the day of the parade, it drew a large crowd who enjoyed the spring-like weather. It was the first parade without longtime organizer, Ernie Gilpin, who died last year.
