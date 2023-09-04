Bend used to be a union town supported by timber millworkers who held up the local economy. But once the timber industry faded, those strong unions did, too. That is, until recently.

At the annual Labor Day picnic in Alpenglow Park on Monday, strong unions and dedicated labor organization were alive and well.

laborday

People talk, eat and listen to music by Thomas T. and The Blue Chips, not pictured, at the annual Labor Day picnic Monday at Alpenglow Park in Bend.
laborday

Matt Pierce, clockwise from bottom left, talks to Mary Hofer, his wife Rebecca Pierce, and Lori Cole as they gathered with other area school district employees and members public to have some food and listen to Thomas T. and The Blue Chips at the annual Labor Day picnic at Alpenglow Park in Bend on Monday afternoon.

Sounds like a wonderful event. I came across this item about beer workers in Bend: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beer-workers-of-bend-unite-organize-a-union/id1620718906?i=1000626561995

