Bend resident Greg Webb, from left, holds his 1-year-old grandson, Atlas Webb, as Atlas watches his mother, Maddi Webb, dance and hold a half-eaten sandwich they shared at the Labor Day picnic at Alpenglow Park in Bend on Monday afternoon.
Matt Pierce, clockwise from bottom left, talks to Mary Hofer, his wife Rebecca Pierce, and Lori Cole as they gathered with other area school district employees and members public to have some food and listen to Thomas T. and The Blue Chips at the annual Labor Day picnic at Alpenglow Park in Bend on Monday afternoon.
Bend resident Greg Webb, second from left, holds his 1-year-old grandson, Atlas Webb, as Atlas eats a bite of a sandwich fed to him by his mom, Maddi Webb, at the Labor Day picnic at Alpenglow Park in Bend on Monday afternoon.
Bend resident Greg Webb, from left, holds his 1-year-old grandson, Atlas Webb, as Atlas watches his mother, Maddi Webb, dance and hold a half-eaten sandwich they shared at the Labor Day picnic at Alpenglow Park in Bend on Monday afternoon.
Bend resident Greg Webb, second from left, holds his 1-year-old grandson, Atlas Webb, as Atlas eats a bite of a sandwich fed to him by his mom, Maddi Webb, at the Labor Day picnic at Alpenglow Park in Bend on Monday afternoon.
Bend used to be a union town supported by timber millworkers who held up the local economy. But once the timber industry faded, those strong unions did, too. That is, until recently.
At the annual Labor Day picnic in Alpenglow Park on Monday, strong unions and dedicated labor organization were alive and well.
“The challenges we face may evolve, but the spirit of solidarity and determination that propels us remains steadfast,” said Brenda Johnson, chair of the Central Oregon Central Labor Chapter of the state branch of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).
The accomplishments of the past year, especially the passage of local fire levies and contract agreements between the nurses and St. Charles Health System, have only propelled Central Oregon workers forward, Johnson said.
“It just goes to show what unions can do and how it can strengthen the entire community,” she said.
Young workers have been pivotal in boosting union strength in Central Oregon, according to Mary Hofer, the board secretary of the Oregon School Employee Association and the secretary treasurer of the local labor chapter.
“It’s been a slow-going process,” said Maddi Webb, a third grade teacher at Juniper Elementary, and a member of the teachers union.
The union is asking for a cost of living adjustment, a higher tuition reimbursement rate and more prep time, Webb said.
Labor support across the country has boomed in recent years. According to Oregon AFL-CIO President Graham Trainor, unions are at the height of public popularity not seen since the 1960s, and workers won more than three-fourths of elections to form new unions in 2022.
Several local politicians spoke of the strength and impact of unions and labor movements at the picnic Monday, including Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman who announced his candidacy for Senate District 27.
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler, who was once president of the Yamhill County Deputy District Attorneys Union, has noticed more visibility among unions in recent years. They’ve always been there, she said, but now they’re earning more recognition.
“I think we’re seeing a pivotal moment in labor organization, not just in Central Oregon, but across the country,” Kebler said.
The progressive candidates who make up Bend’s elected officials, including Kebler, Broadman and Democratic state Reps. Emerson Levy and Jason Kropf, who were also at the picnic, have received substantial support from labor unions. In turn, they offered their commitment to them Monday.
(1) comment
Sounds like a wonderful event. I came across this item about beer workers in Bend: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beer-workers-of-bend-unite-organize-a-union/id1620718906?i=1000626561995
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.