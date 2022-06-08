Ozzie Reed dreamed of bringing home a state basketball championship with his undefeated high school team in Prineville. He didn’t get that chance.
Jakoby Moss looked forward to sophomore lacrosse season, junior football playoffs, junior prom and student pep rallies in Bend — canceled, canceled, canceled, canceled.
Antonio Rodriguez didn’t realize how important playing trumpet in his school band in Redmond was until he was playing through a computer screen. Now, he’s trying to make up for lost time, playing more than ever before.
As each senior prepares to join the Class of 2022 in graduation ceremonies across Central Oregon this month, the end of high school comes as both a celebration and a relief.
This year’s graduates were sophomores when the coronavirus pandemic sent them home in 2020, creating a school experience that none of them could have anticipated, one marked by struggle and resolve.
They experienced a dizzying mix of online, in-person schooling and a slew of state rules meant to curb infection. They spent months isolated at home, away from friends and teachers. They missed out on school traditions. Many experienced anxiety and depression. Some said they lost interest in school and felt like quitting.
“I started feeling hopeless with my schooling,” Reed, a senior at Crook County High School, said of his experience in online learning. “When I got back to school, I had that same feeling because I had to dig myself out of that hole.”
The stories of struggle span across Central Oregon’s three counties.
Laurie Danzuka, Jefferson County School Board chair and a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, said the district accepted roughly 30 senior applicants this year for an annual college scholarship. In response to a question about overcoming struggle, Danzuka said nearly every student described how the pandemic upended their lives, creating social anxiety, separating them from friends and preventing gatherings after a loved one died of COVID-19.
“It affected their ability to learn and continue,” she said. “This class has seen so much.”
Becky DeForest, an athletic secretary at La Pine High School whose son is graduating this year, said it’s clear in her job that many students are still reeling from the many disappointments brought on by the pandemic. She said that students like her son have felt “disengaged” for months. Fewer are showing up to class. Some students who previously had straight A’s have struggled.
“Even though things feel like they’re normal, the kids are not,” she said. “And I think the effects will be lingering ... I think they’re used to disappointment.”
Moss, a senior at Mountain View High School, said he is grateful to have learned flexibility from the constant changes to his schooling due to the pandemic. But he said he felt angry that he missed out on so much. While stuck at home, away from friends, he kept in touch with them over 12-hour Xbox sessions, which eventually turned into long games of backyard football as pandemic lockdown measures loosened.
“You look back on it now and those are some of the best memories I’ve ever made,” he said. “It was what we had and we were making the most of it ... I’m thankful for it, but I never wish I had to go through it.”
In the final weeks of class, students said they have been trying to make up for all they missed out on, finding joy by spending time with the friends they were separated from, some of whom they may never see again.
Rodriguez, a senior from Ridgeview High School in Redmond, said that this year he has become more involved in school than ever before, becoming band council president, joining the honors society and taking part in the school’s “Wizard of Oz” musical. Though his motivation to play trumpet dipped significantly during online schooling, he found motivation from playing with his friends again, a community he had long been missing.
“During that time, I grew as an individual,” he said. “Having that alone time was good. However, for the most part, I did feel quite down. I wish I could have had my friends with me. There were moments of sadness and moments of happiness.”
For families, graduation feels like the finish line of a marathon.
Allison Gardner is a fifth-grade teacher in Bend who coaches girls basketball for Bend High School and whose daughter, Peyton, is graduating this year. She said that while the pandemic kept them home, she bonded with her daughter over cooking meals, watching movies and chatting during their day-to-day routines.
“It was a forced closeness, but it turned into something very genuine,” she said. “It brought us very close, mother and daughter.”
Lately, Gardner has noticed a difference in her daughter, who stays home more these days. “It feels like I only had one real year of high school,” Peyton said. “It feels weird for me to be leaving home.”
But Gardner said she’s nonetheless proud of the “grit and resilience” her daughter has shown while enduring a difficult school experience. “I have a lot of hope for her,” Gardner said.
The last two years have not been without accounts of resilience, of people lending a hand.
“It could be easy to say, ‘I can’t take this anymore,’ but to see their resilience, choosing to participate, has been a joy to us,” said Madras Principal Brian Crook, who is finishing up his final semester in the school’s lead role this semester. “That’s what this class represents to us: resiliency.”
Reed, the 18-year-old from Crook County, described pandemic schooling as “a major setback” that “made you work twice as hard.” He said his grades began to drop during online learning, and finances become a problem. For a time, college didn’t seem like an option. When he returned to school, he described a feeling of social anxiety.
But halfway through his senior year, Reed found his motivation and decided to make a run for college. His principal helped him apply for scholarships and financial aid. He applied and was accepted to Eastern Oregon University. He’s unsure exactly what he’ll study there, but said he’s now interested in a teaching career.
Credit the pandemic for that decision.
“I’d like to help people the way my teachers helped me,” he said.
