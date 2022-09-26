Gubernatorial debate

Gubernatorial candidates, from left, Christine Drazan, Republican; Betsy Johnson, unaffiliated; and Tina Kotek, Democrat.

 Submitted photo

In advance of the only gubernatorial debate east of the Cascades this year, Central Oregonians are preparing for a fruitful exchange between Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek on Tuesday evening.

The three candidates will face each other in debate for just the second time when the event begins at 6 p.m. from the Oregon State University-Cascades campus in Bend. The debate will be televised and streamed online at KTVZ.com

