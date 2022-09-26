In advance of the only gubernatorial debate east of the Cascades this year, Central Oregonians are preparing for a fruitful exchange between Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek on Tuesday evening.
The three candidates will face each other in debate for just the second time when the event begins at 6 p.m. from the Oregon State University-Cascades campus in Bend. The debate will be televised and streamed online at KTVZ.com.
Phil Henderson, chairman of the Deschutes Republicans and former Deschutes County commissioner, told The Bulletin Republicans in Central Oregon are fed up with the decades-long chokehold of a Democratic majority. Oregon has not seen a Republican elected governor since 1982.
Drazan's legislative background and track record fighting for working families through economic policy are what attracts the Republican Party's support, Henderson said.
"I think it's important that we have somebody that has some historical perspective on where we are and how out of balance the state's become, and also can really speak for the working class and middle class voters that I think have been unheard for a long time," Henderson said.
Chair of the Deschutes County Democratic Party, Jason Burge, said he expects to see Drazan and Johnson act as two variations of the same conservative ideals at Tuesday's debate. Kotek has the ability to differentiate herself with her stances on guns, environment and protections for working families, Burge said.
"We're real excited to have an opportunity to see these three candidates on stage together," Burge said. "I think when you have that opportunity, people really get a chance to cut past the 30-second ads that are dominating the TV screen and really hear where they stand on the issues."
Oregon's third-largest political party, the Independent Party of Oregon, announced in August it is refusing to endorse a candidate for the governor's race, citing frustrations with the partisan primary process and concerns for election security.
The chair of the Independent Party for Central and Eastern Oregon, Andrew Kaza, said he personally does not support Johnson because of her stances on climate change and campaign finance reform.
Sisters resident and former Tillamook County Commissioner Mark Labhart said he previously worked closely with Johnson in his role as commissioner. Her tenacity and problem-solving skills are what earned his support.
“She wants what’s best for Oregon, not what’s best for the party,” Labhart said.
He said he hopes the debate will bring up issues important to Central Oregonians. He said he wants to hear the candidates' thoughts about water use, wildfire mitigation, forest management and land use laws.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.