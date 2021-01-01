Last year was difficult for many people around the world, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantines and economic collapse that followed.
But on the dawn of a new year, some Central Oregonian residents had optimism that 2021 could be brighter, with open schools and the ability to see distant friends and family again.
Brianna O'Malley, who was walking alongside the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District on Friday with her energetic border collie Freckles, had to leave her college classes in Corvallis in 2020 to move back in with her parents in Bend.
For 2021, O'Malley, a senior, said she hopes the pandemic will subside so she can see her friends from Oregon State University, who have all scattered across the country in the wake of COVID-19.
“I’d like to see the world go back to normal," she said. "I could go out with my friends and not have to worry about anything.”
In Shevlin Park that same brisk Friday morning, the Shakti family — Shiv, Maya and their two young daughters, Mela and Shir — was out for a walk.
Shiv Shakti, who lives in Bend, said he hopes his community will connect more and rediscover a sense of happiness once COVID-19 dies down.
"Here we are, in such a beautiful place, so let’s get together and be together, laugh and play, and be ourselves," he said.
Jennifer Williams and Laurie Thomas — friends who live in Bend and Madras, respectively — have met in Redmond's Dry Canyon park for walks throughout the pandemic. They were strolling in the canyon Friday morning with their two dogs: Kahil, a Native American Indian Dog, and Baxter, a massive, fluffy Bouvier des Flandres.
Williams and Thomas said they were looking forward to having a new president, Joe Biden, lead the U.S. in 2021. The duo, who are both teachers, also hope that children can soon safely return to schools, they said.
“We’d love to have the vaccine available, and have kids come back to school," Thomas said. "Obviously, (distance learning) is not ideal for education."
Julie Austin, a Bend resident and mother of two elementary-age students at Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School, also hoped for a return to in-person learning in 2021.
Austin, who was walking with her friend alongside the Deschutes River Friday morning, also eventually hopes to travel and see her East Coast family again.
"I want the same things that a lot of people want," she said. "To have your community back, to see the people that matter that matter to you, other than on a Zoom call.”
