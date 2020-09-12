Pieter van den Berg felt helpless this week as he heard from friends who were trying to save their horses and livestock from Western Oregon’s devastating wildfires.
Van den Berg, who runs Elevation Stables, an equine boarding and training facility on 40 acres next to the Bend Municipal Airport, decided to take action.
He launched the Animal Evacuation Relief — Central Oregon Facebook group on Thursday and offered his property as a location for people to drop off and pick up feed and hay for livestock. The Facebook group already has more than 400 members who have offered or requested help with the animals.
Personal hygiene supplies are also being collected for firefighters and those who evacuated their homes with their animals.
“Seeing our neighbors and friends over on the west side having these horrific problems, we were beside ourselves wanting to do something,” van den Berg said. “It seemed like a good opportunity to help.”
The wildfires that have been ravaging Western Oregon this week have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, many from rural areas and farm and ranch properties with animals.
Since starting the Facebook group, van den Berg has been amazed at the outpouring of support. People have brought pickup trucks with thousands of dollars worth of grain and hay. A Redmond resident dropped off two lion cages for a Salem man who has a lion and leopard.
“That is the sort of stuff that through the power of networking and social media, it’s a strange request, but we are getting it fulfilled for people,” van den Berg said.
Rather than have dozens of people pick up food and deliver it to evacuation sites, van den Berg is coordinating to only have a few people take food to the animals in need.
“It’s much better to have one driver focused on driving safely to a centralized location for what those people need,” van den Berg said. “And making sure we are not putting extra cars on the road.”
The Pet Evacuation Team for Central Oregon, which works with the Red Cross and Deschutes County Emergency Management, remains on standby and has not taken in any animals except two cats from a household in Marion County.
The team is set up at the Deschutes County fairgrounds and is ready to care for animals as they arrived from the evacuated areas. The team had information Friday that 50 horses from Clackamas County may be coming to the fairgrounds this weekend.
Vikki Sheerer, a coordinator with the Pet Evacuation Team, said the team is expecting a huge number of animals in the next few days.
“We will keep them at the fairgrounds,” she said. “We have some hay donations coming in and we will keep them there because it’s a safe place.”
In the meantime, the team is assisting the Red Cross with the displaced families who are staying at the Super 8 hotel in Redmond and at the RV park at the fairgrounds.
“We have been helping at the Red Cross in Redmond,” Sheerer said. “I’ve been taking down pet food and kitty litter daily.”
For van den Berg, he plans to open his property for some horses that have been evacuated from their homes.
“I’m sure I’ll end up with some evacuees here,” he said.
Van den Berg and all the people who joined the Facebook group have been itching to help, and now they have an outlet in Central Oregon, he said.
“There are a lot of good folks over here who have supplies or hay or feed and have trailers and are looking for something to do,” he said. “People are super keen to help.”
