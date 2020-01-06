Central Oregon is dispatching three federal firefighting personnel with air operations experience to join a crew of Americans traveling to Australia to help battle wildfires that are ravaging that country.

Tavis Fenske, Norm Sealing and James Osborne left for Australia Saturday as part of a group of 21 personnel from the U.S. Forest Service and Department of the Interior, according to Patrick Lair, a spokesman for the Ochoco National Forest. The crew will replace a previous group of U.S. firefighters mobilized in early December.

The trio brings different expertise in fighting fires to the Australian bush. Fenske is an engine captain with the Bureau of Land Management Prineville District; Sealing is a rappel operations manager with Central Oregon Rappellers, an initial attack crew out of the Ochoco National Forest, and Osborne works with the Deschutes National Forest as a fire management officer.

The fires in Australia have killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes, according to an Associated Press report.

More than 2,700 firefighters are involved in the firefight.

More than 70 wildland Forest Service and Department of the Interior fire personnel were deployed by the U.S. to Australia in December.

“As the extreme fire danger continues across Australia, the Department of the Interior will continue to do all that we can to support requests for assistance,” said Craig Leff, deputy director of the Office of Wildland Fire, a division of the Department of the Interior.

“Our focus remains on helping the people of Australia and keeping people safe in these unprecedented conditions,” Leff added.

The U.S., Australia and New Zealand have a history of exchanging firefighters in times of crisis.

More than 130 Australian and New Zealand wildfire management personnel spent nearly a month in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest to assist in wildfire suppression in 2018. The U.S. last sent firefighters to Australia in 2010.