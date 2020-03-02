Ever since news of the coronavirus outbreak, Newport Avenue Market in Bend has been seeing the hand sanitizer fly off the shelves.
"People are coming in after making three to five stops and they’re just not finding it," said Lauren Johnson, CEO of Newport Avenue Market.
But aside from buying more hand sanitizer than usual, day-to-day life hasn’t changed much for Central Oregonians as coronavirus cases continue to climb nationwide.
On Monday, a third person was reported to have the highly contagious, flu-like virus in Oregon after attending a youth basketball game on Saturday at Weston Middle School in Weston, in Umatilla County.
Several cities in Central Oregon and the Bend Park & Recreation District all said they are awaiting guidance from Deschutes County Public Health, and have chosen not to cancel meetings or events. The city of Redmond is thoroughly cleaning City Hall's door handles and keypads, said city spokesperson Heather Cassaro.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office jail staff are getting educated to encourage sanitation practices including handwashing and sanitation of hard surfaces, Sgt. William Bailey said in an email. Any inmate who has flu-like symptoms also gets evaluated.
Cascades East Transit, which is in charge of public transportation in Central Oregon, will be placing signs on all the buses on how to reduce the spread of germs between persons, and is asking all drivers to spend a little extra time cleaning the buses after each shift, said Andrea Breault, senior transit planner.
All agencies have been encouraging employees to wash their hands often and stay home if they’re feeling ill.
“We’re obviously following whatever public health is doing, but we are following the same practice we always do during cold and flu season,” said Lysa Vattimo, a spokesperson for the city of Madras.
At the city of Bend, the fire department is looking at using more personal protective equipment and increasing the availability of hand sanitizer for first responders, said Anne Aurand, communications director for the city.
The city is also coming up with plans in case several employees get sick.
“We will be asking supervisors to be ready to temporarily pause projects and daily tasks if we experience a staffing shortfall as a result of the coronavirus,” Aurand wrote in an email.
Bend La Pine School District also emphasized that students who feel sick should stay home. A representative from Redmond School District was not available for comment.
The Oregon School Activities Association, which oversees high school sports and activities, hasn’t canceled any games or sporting events yet.
“At this point, we don’t have plans to cancel or postpone an event,” Peter Weber, the association’s executive director, said Monday morning. “Obviously, that could change if something else happens … but hopefully things will work out well for everybody.”
High school basketball playoff tournaments for boys and girls start this week for 64 teams in Oregon.
Two area basketball teams will travel to the Willamette Valley — where two of the three confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon are located — this week.
A high school basketball game in Washington has already been moved due to the coronavirus, according to The News Tribune in Tacoma.
Several entertainment venues, The High Desert Museum and Deschutes Public Library also have said they don’t plan to cancel events scheduled for the near future, but are following public health guidance and taking extra precautions when cleaning.
“That's pretty much all we can do,” Derek Sitter, the owner of Volcanic Theatre Pub, said via email. “But, as of now, there has been no real impact to Volcanic … knock on wood.”
The Tower Theatre is installing hand sanitizer in its bathrooms, and also has portable sanitizer and wipes available for patrons on request, said Director Ray Solley.
The Deschutes Public Library’s sold out Author! Author! event at Bend High School on Wednesday featuring Michael Pollan will move forward as planned, said Chantal Strobel, Deschutes Public Library communications and development manager.
“We’ll have hand sanitizers there, but really it’s moving forward as planned,” Strobel said.
But some organizations are changing to help prevent the quickly-spreading virus.
Hillsboro Aero Academy, a Redmond flying school that trains pilots for Chinese commercial airlines, has suspended the arrival of any new students from China due to coronavirus, said campus manager Linda Cramer. The virus originated in Wuhan, China.
Some churches in the area have changed the way services are held, encouraging patrons to bump elbows instead of shaking hands and changing communion so only the pastor touches the bread before it is dipped into the wine.
“I looked at comments, and there were a lot thanking us for not making them shake hands," said Jen Stuart, the pastor at Bend Church, a United Methodist congregation. "We’re all cognizant of science here and are wanting to do our best to keep everyone healthy.”
Chris Kramer, the pastor at Nativity Lutheran, said next Sunday he plans to put alcohol wipes in the pews and discourage hand shaking. He also plans to switch the wine to port because it has a higher alcohol content — and the higher the alcohol content, the better it is at killing germs.
“Also it tastes better,” Kramer said.
— Bulletin reporters Garrett Andrews, Jackson Hogan, David Jasper and Brian McElhiney contributed to this report.
