More than 150 people have become sick and three have died of COVID-19 in Oregon despite having been fully vaccinated, health officials reported Thursday.
Seventeen of those people testing positive for COVID-19 live in an area that spans eight counties from Jefferson in the northwest, to Grant in the northeast to Klamath in the southwest and Harney in the southeast.
And coronavirus continues to spread. Deschutes County reported 47 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day amount since Feb. 17. By comparison, there were four new cases in Crook County and five in Jefferson County.
“This is not unexpected,” said Dr. Cynthia Maree, medical director of infection prevention services at St. Charles Health System. “Although the vaccines are almost 100% effective at preventing serious disease and hospitalizations, they have shown to be 90% effective at preventing all infections, asymptomatic and symptomatic.
Most cases have been asymptomatic with a small number of people having mild symptoms.”
“We have given out tens of thousands of vaccines in our region and although cases are rising, our hospitalizations are not. This is the most encouraging sign that vaccines are making a difference in a serious disease.”
The 168 breakthrough cases in 25 counties are through April 2, according to the Oregon Health Authority statement.
Health officials defined a vaccine breakthrough occurring when a person receives a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days after the final dose of any vaccine series.
More than 700,000 people in Oregon are fully vaccinated, according to state health officials. In about 11% of the vaccine breakthrough cases, the person was hospitalized within 30 days after testing positive, and most occurred in people older than 65 or with underlying health conditions.
In Deschutes County, more than 87% of those 80 or older have been vaccinated, according to the Deschutes County Health Services. In addition, about 80% of the residents 65 and older have received their first shot as of March 24, health services reported in an email.
“We are concerned about the increase in COVID-19 cases,” said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Health Services spokeswoman. “We are making great progress in vaccinating the community, but it is still essential to continue the things that we know prevent the spread of COVID-19 - wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, socialize outside when possible and wash your hands frequently.”
