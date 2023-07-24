Central Oregonians are being advised to keep N95 masks handy and stay indoors this week as smoke could continue to reach Bend from wildfires burning in other parts of the Pacific Northwest.

“We expect smoke to be intermittent for at least the next several days,” said Laura Gleim, a spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. “Air quality will likely remain poor, with daytime air quality being slightly better than at night.”

drmoreau
drmoreau

Fire is one of the four great elements along with earth, water, and wind. There has been vegetation fire ever since there has been lightning. Native people used managed fire to improve hunting and gathering opportunities. Over one-hundred years of fire suppression has allowed massive fuel loads to build up. We need prescribed burns to reduce the fuel loads and restore balance. Fires happen every summer. Fire is natural in forests. Embrace the smoke as part of the restoration process. If you don’t like smoke, it is probably not a good idea to live near abundant flammable vegetation.

75927
75927

The earth is SCREAMING at us. Now is the time to phase out petrochemicals.

