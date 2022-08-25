Friends of the Children of Central Oregon, a national mentoring program, received $1.4 million from billionaire MacKenzie Scott to support area youth who face systemic obstacles like poverty.
This is the largest donation in the Central Oregon chapter's history, and it comes just after the chapter expanded to serve the La Pine area. It was a part of a larger donation of $44 million to the national organization, a press release said Thursday.
“This gift will catalyze our future growth and expansion throughout the region," said Rachel Cardwell, executive director of the Central Oregon chapter, in a press release. "It will allow us to partner in ways we couldn’t have imagined. The timing couldn’t be better as we celebrate five years of service, and as we prepare to welcome our incoming cohort from La Pine."
Cardwell said the organization will develop a strategic plan to use the funds to develop existing services for youth and their families. Mentors aim to work with their mentees for 12 years "no matter what," the press release said.
“The core of our work is to give those that need us the most the best opportunity to have a different perspective than where they are now,” Aaron Hinkley, a mentor with the Central Oregon chapter, said in a press release.
Scott, the donor, is a philanthropist, and she owns a 4% stake in Amazon. She was formerly married for 25 years to Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder. Her net worth is $40.3 billion, and she is known for quietly donating large amounts of money to charitable organizations.
