Friends of the Children - Central Oregon
Friends of the Children Central Oregon/Submitted photo

Friends of the Children of Central Oregon, a national mentoring program, received $1.4 million from billionaire MacKenzie Scott to support area youth who face systemic obstacles like poverty.

This is the largest donation in the Central Oregon chapter's history, and it comes just after the chapter expanded to serve the La Pine area. It was a part of a larger donation of $44 million to the national organization, a press release said Thursday. 

