The fourth annual Central Oregon Women’s March is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park in Redmond.
Organizers moved the march to Redmond to bring awareness and visibility to the event outside of its past location in Bend.
Women from across Central Oregon will march Saturday in defense of reproductive rights, immigrant families, voting rights and a more inclusive movement for marginalized women and communities.
Those at the march will be joining millions of other women who will be at marches in other cities around the world.
