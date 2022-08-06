flyf
Buy Now

A helicopter drops water Monday on the Fly Creek Fire near Lake Billy Chinook.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

As temperatures are projected to rise again at the beginning of the week, potential for fire growth remains high and the public should exercise cautions, the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center said Saturday. 

The Deadline Flat Fire is burning 15 miles northwest of Paulina on Bureau of Land Management land. Since 1:30 a.m. Friday, three engines have been working to contain the fire burning mostly grass and juniper trees. As of Saturday afternoon, it was 2 acres in size and 0% contained. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.