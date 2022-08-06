As temperatures are projected to rise again at the beginning of the week, potential for fire growth remains high and the public should exercise cautions, the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center said Saturday.
The Deadline Flat Fire is burning 15 miles northwest of Paulina on Bureau of Land Management land. Since 1:30 a.m. Friday, three engines have been working to contain the fire burning mostly grass and juniper trees. As of Saturday afternoon, it was 2 acres in size and 0% contained.
The Green Butte Fire, located around 13 miles southeast of La Pine on the Deschutes National Forest, was 23 acres in size and 50% contained as of Saturday. The fire caused air quality to reach unhealthy levels in Bend on Wednesday. Firefighters used a drone Saturday to identify hotspots within the fire area to focus crews suppression efforts.
The Fly Creek Fire located near Lake Billy Chinook was 95% contained at 274 acres Friday. Evacuations for Three Rivers, Perry South and Monty campgrounds were lifted Thursday and the campgrounds reopened for use Friday.
Minimal growth was reported on the Windigo and Potter Fires on Friday, partially due to aggressive air attacks throughout the Windigo Fire's perimeter and strengthening existing containment lines on the Potter Fire.
As of Saturday, the Windigo Fire, located 20 miles southwest of La Pine, was 1,046 acres in size and 5% contained. The Potter Fire, located eight miles northeast of Toketee Lake, was 167 acres and 0% contained.
Both fires were caused by lightning and resulted in several temporary closures throughout the area. Overlapping portions of the Umpqua, Deschutes, Willamette and Fremont-Winema national forests were closed Saturday. Portions of the Pacific Crest Trail and some forest service roads remain closed. Air travel was also temporarily restricted above the fires. Visit the Windigo and Potter Fires information page to learn more about specific closures.
Central Oregon may continue to experience smoke from fires in the Pacific Northwest, according to the interagency dispatch center.
Smoke is often trapped in river corridors and lower elevation areas overnight, the organization said. It advised the public to close all windows and doors throughout the evening and early morning hours to limit smoke exposure.
