Shelly Hunt didn’t need a thermostat to know how cold it was this past week in Bend.
The volunteer at Shepherd’s House Ministries overnight warming shelter on Second Street watched as homeless people came in from the freezing cold with looks of fear and anger. One man was crying. Another man’s feet had turned purple.
“There have been people who are really scared and they are freaking out,” Hunt said. “It’s hard to calm them down. I can totally understand why they are that scared. Because as cold as it’s been people can die out there.”
The Shepherd’s House warming shelter, which opens in the fall, had more than 2,110 visitors in December, an average of more than 70 people per night. Usually the shelter expects about 60 to 70 people per night, but that number reached up to 95 each night this past week when high temperatures stayed below freezing and low temperatures dropped to single digits.
Another warming shelter run by Shepherd's House at Mt. View Fellowship in Redmond was at capacity with more than 25 people each night, said David Notari, director of development at Shepherd’s House. Overnight guests at the Redmond shelter were shuttled by volunteers to a daytime center off U.S. Highway 97, a location Shepherd’s House purchased this year for future use as a shelter and service campus.
In Bend, a temporary daytime shelter opened Monday through Friday at First Presbyterian Church and welcomed guests from the Second Street shelter.
"Anyone who needed to get out of the cold had a place to go no matter what,” Notari said.
Notari said it is still a scramble to shelter the growing number of homeless people in the region. As of Saturday, the temporary shelter at the First Presbyterian Church closed, leaving people without another option in Bend to stay warm during the day.
The high temperature reached 32 degrees Saturday, warmer than the highs of 24 degrees Tuesday and 29 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
"Daytime help is needed,” Notari said. “It was bitter cold. There were several people outside of the shelter and they didn’t have a warm place to go. We really need to have these extra spaces to go because of the cold.”
Homeless service providers did not receive any reports of deaths or severe medical issues due to the cold, mostly because of the shelter options available this past week. But Notari worries about how homeless people will fare throughout the winter.
“I don’t think there are very many people equipped to live out in the elements like that,” he said. “Some have vehicles. But if that isn’t available, then they really are stuck. It’s just really too risky for them to make it out overnight.”
Morgan Schmidt, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Bend who spearheaded the daytime shelter, said her church welcomed about 30 people each day. The church offered breakfast in the morning, lunch and space for people to charge their phones and access the internet.
“It’s a safe space where folks can rest,” Schmidt said. “We have two sections in the sanctuary to take a nap and then another area where folks play cards or hang out.”
Schmidt said she was struck by how many challenges the shelter's users face in their lives besides the freezing cold. One man felt like he was getting back on his feet but then his tools were stolen and he couldn't work at his construction job. Another person couldn't afford to fix a broken car, which meant no transportation to work.
And a young man, who wouldn't appear homeless to anyone who saw him, left the daytime shelter each day to work his shifts at Fred Meyer.
“No one would ever think he lives outside,” Schmidt said. “He was talking about how hard it is to get to work or have clean clothes.”
Schmidt hopes to organize another temporary daytime shelter at the church later this winter, but it depends on volunteer support and donations. A major benefit of a daytime shelter is that it is easier to connect people to resources and services, Schmidt said.
“It’s really hard to do in an overnight context, but during the day we can provide space for people to get connected,” she said.
Hunt, a 47-year-old mother of five, is staying at the warming shelter in Bend, where she volunteers. She is with her youngest son, who is 17, and her mother, who is dealing with serious health issues and requires an oxygen tank to breathe.
Because of her mother’s condition, Hunt’s family has been allowed to stay at the shelter during the day with about a dozen other people with medical issues. If not for the shelter’s willingness to help, Hunt would be living in her mother’s compact sedan.
"My mom can’t handle being out in the cold,” Hunt said. “As it was getting colder, it was getting scary. We would be in her little Chevy Cruze with about 13 oxygen tanks.”
Hunt began volunteering when she arrived at the shelter last winter with her son. They were coming from a bad living situation in Cave Junction and looking for a fresh start in Bend.
Over the past week, Hunt has helped in the kitchen and handed dinner plates to the other guests. She also brought people tea as they arrived from the cold.
Hunt said her strong religious faith is what motivates her to help others, even though she is also in need. She wishes she could help each person that comes through the door.
“Since I can’t do everything for everybody,” she said, “I do what I can and I pray.”
Severe weather continues to plague the region to the south, where a winter storm warning issued Saturday calls for up to 16 inches of snow by Monday in La Pine and Sunriver. But relief is on the way in Bend, where temperatures next week will warm up to the 40s.
Still, Hunt has concerns as winter weather continues.
"I like to see people healed. I like to see people warm," Hunt said. "I do worry about the people outside."
