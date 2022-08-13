Voter Voices project

Editor’s note: Oregon voter voices often go unamplified because the state is not a major player on the national stage due to its strong democratic tilt driven by the metropolitan areas. To capture the concerns and hopes of the least heard voter voices - youth and those living in rural areas - EO Media Group partnered with students from the University of Oregon’s Catalyst Journalism Project to provide a platform for their views in all regions of the state.

The Voter Voices project started in Central Oregon. The tri-county area is comprised of one metro area, Bend, and several rural cities. People were asked about their concerns and hopes rather than their political affiliation or particular candidates in an effort to have an open dialogue. Voters from Madras to Bend to La Pine spoke to reporters about what their friends, family and neighbors feel would make Oregon and the U.S. a better place for all.

This story was developed in collaboration with the Catalyst Journalism Project at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Catalyst brings together investigative reporting and solutions journalism to spark action and response to Oregon’s most perplexing issues. To learn more visit https://catalystjournalism.uoregon.edu or follow the project on Twitter @UO_catalyst.

