A project that aims to house homeless veterans in Central Oregon has a clearer path forward thanks to a bill recently passed in the state Legislature.
The Bend Heroes Foundation, which raises money and awareness for veterans issues, and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, a nonprofit that serves homeless veterans, have teamed up for the past year to make what would be called the Central Oregon Veterans Village a reality.
The vision is to have 10 units of small housing on county land that is adjacent to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office public safety campus in north Bend off U.S Highway 20. The village would provide housing, food and case managers to help veterans with their needs — and the dream is to have at least some units ready before temperatures start dipping so veterans don’t have to spend another winter in the woods, said Erik Tobiason, the president of the Bend Heroes Foundation.
“It’s 95 degrees … we’re not thinking too much about winter day to day,” Tobiason said. “But it will be here soon enough, and we want to get as many veterans out of the woods as possible.”
But several parts of existing local and state land use codes became financial and logistical hurdles for the project. These requirements included having the two organizations pay for the cost of connecting a service road on the property, a requirement to build a waterline through a rock outcropping and a local code that says all temporary housing had to have 24-hour supervision, Tobiason said.
But in June, the state Legislature adopted House Bill 4212, and now these requirements no longer exist, meaning the project has the possibility of moving more quickly. The bill allows local governments to create emergency shelters without having to go through the regular land use process, which can be costly, take a long time to review and requires public comment periods.
With barriers out of the way, Tobiason and his team hope to send an application to the city of Bend for the project by Sept. 1. On Monday, Tobiason asked the Deschutes County Commission for a letter of support from the county, which owns the land where the village would be built.
Commission Chairwoman Patti Adair said the commission will discuss creating a lease for the village project at an executive session meeting Wednesday.
